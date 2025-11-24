Bragging rights and rivalry records on the menu for epic Rivalry Week across ESPN networks this Thanksgiving

Eighteen of CFP Top 25 in action on ESPN networks during Thanksgiving Week

Featured rivalries include the Egg Bowl: No. 5 Ole Miss at Mississippi State; Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech; Iron Bowl: No. 10 Alabama at Auburn; No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 17 Texas in the Texas Showdown; Florida State and Florida in the Sunshine State Rivalry and more

First round of FCS Playoffs streaming live on ESPN+

ESPN is set to deliver a full helping of Fairfield by Marriott Rivalry Week matchups throughout Thanksgiving Week, with high-stakes showdowns and bitter battles across its networks. Bragging rights, conference championship appearances and CFP rankings supremacy are all on the line in Week 14, with 18 of the Top 25 teams in action across ESPN networks and the ESPN App: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC will showcase some of the most anticipated clashes of the season. On Black Friday, the Egg Bowl takes center stage as No. 5 Ole Miss visits Mississippi State at noon with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call. Later that afternoon, ABC brings fans the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry with No. 4 Georgia and No. 16 Georgia Tech live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 p.m., featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. Friday night concludes with a primetime presentation as No. 3 Texas A&M faces No. 17 Texas in the Texas Showdown at 7:30 p.m., featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath.

On Saturday, ABC continues Week 14 action with No. 13 Miami at Pittsburgh at noon, called by Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. At 3:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN Radio will broadcast LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma, with TV coverage from Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich and the radio call by Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley. The day wraps up with ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as the Iron Bowl between No. 10 Alabama and Auburn hits primetime at 7:30 p.m., featuring Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

ESPN’s Rivalry Week slate begins Friday at noon with No. 12 Utah at Kansas, called by Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra. On Saturday, ESPN presents No. 5 Texas Tech at West Virginia at noon with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis, then features No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m., called by Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic. Later that evening, ESPN presents the Commonwealth Cup as Virginia Tech takes on No. 19 Virginia at 7 p.m. with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport, and closes out the night with No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford as they battle for the Legends Trophy at 10:30 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.

ESPN2 adds to the Rivalry Week lineup with UCF at No. 11 BYU at 1 p.m., featuring Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox and Sherree Burruss, followed by the Sunshine State Rivalry between Florida State and Florida at 4:30 p.m. with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Marilyn Payne. ESPNU will spotlight several key games, including a primetime matchup of Charlotte at No. 24 Tulane at 7:30 p.m., featuring Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker.

On SEC Network, fans can catch the Palmetto Bowl featuring Clemson at South Carolina at noon with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang, followed by No. 22 Missouri at Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry at 3:30 p.m., called by Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber. ACC Network will feature Kentucky at Louisville fighting for the Governor’s Cup at noon with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen, Wake Forest at Duke at 3:30 p.m. with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle and North Carolina at NC State at 7:30 p.m., called by Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Ashley Stroehlein.

ESPN+

ESPN+ carries an extensive lineup of FCS Playoff First Round games throughout the day on Saturday, as well as a full helping of ESPN+ exclusive matchups from the American, CUSA, MAC and Sun Belt.

ESPN launches the second season of Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, a multi-sport, documentary-style series spotlighting the most compelling stories leading up to NCAA Championships. The first episode of the 2025-26 college season focuses on the FCS Playoffs, which kick off Saturday, Nov. 29 and culminate with the Championship Game in Nashville on Jan. 5. Hosted by ESPN’s Matt Schick and Sam Acho, the magazine-style program delivers in-depth features and storytelling.

Highlights include Ryan McGee on Montana–Montana State’s historic “Brawl of the Wild,” Jeremy Schaap on South Dakota State’s resilience through coaching changes and tragedy, Lisa Salters on Tarleton State kicker Brad Larson’s inspiring comeback from a rare childhood illness and McGee on Tennessee Tech’s dramatic turnaround under Bobby Wilder. Additional segments explore North Dakota State’s dynasty and the Ivy League’s return to postseason football after 90 years.

Game On begins streaming on ESPN+ Thursday, Nov. 27 and premieres on ESPN2 the same day at 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

ESPN Radio

In addition to the Tigers/Sooners showdown, ESPN Radio will also broadcast No. 7 Oregon at Washington at 3 p.m., called by the network’s lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. This week’s ESPN Radio College Football Tailgate will be on site on The Plains for an Iron Bowl battle with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. ahead of Alabama/Auburn. More details.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 14 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Please note: all rankings are the previous week’s CFP Rankings

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Nov 25 4:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Massachusetts

Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPN2 Thu, Nov 27 7:30 p.m. Navy at Memphis

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Nov 28 Noon No. 5 Ole Miss at Mississippi State*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ABC Noon No. 12 Utah at Kansas

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Noon Ohio at Buffalo

Shawn Kenney, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPNU 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech*%&

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC 3:30 p.m. Temple at North Texas

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Tori Petry ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 17 Texas*%

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC Sat, Nov 29 Noon No. 13 Miami at Pittsburgh*&

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ABC Noon No. 5 Texas Tech at West Virginia

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN Noon Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Richard Cross, Craig Haubert ESPNU Noon Clemson at South Carolina

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Noon Kentucky at Louisville

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network Noon Toledo at Central Michigan

Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry ESPN+ Noon East Carolina at Florida Atlantic

AJ Ricketts, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ Noon FCS Championship (First Round): Central Connecticut State at Rhode Island

Joe Tordy, Jay Sonnhalter ESPN+ Noon FCS Championship (First Round): Harvard at Villanova

Brian Custer, Jay Walker ESPN+ Noon FCS Championship (First Round): Yale at Youngstown State

Anthony Lima, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 1 p.m. UCF at No. 11 BYU

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Sherree Burruss ESPN2 1 p.m. FCS Championship (First Round): Illinois State at SE Louisiana

Jack Benjamin, Forest Conoly ESPN+ 1 p.m. FCS Championship (First Round): North Dakota at Tennessee Tech

Kelsie Kasper, Doc Holiday ESPN+ 1 p.m. FCS Championship (First Round): New Hampshire at South Dakota State

Doug Sherman, Jeff Woody ESPN+ 1 p.m. FCS Championship (First Round): Drake at South Dakota

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 1 p.m. FCS Championship (First Round): Lamar at Abilene Christian

Chris Sylvester, Todd Doxson ESPN+ 1 p.m. UTEP at Delaware ESPN+ 1 p.m. Florida International at Sam Houston ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Marshall ESPN+ 2 p.m. Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Missouri State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Georgia State at Old Dominion ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Arkansas State at App State ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 7 Oregon at Washington

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio 3 p.m. UAB at Tulsa

James Westling, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 3 p.m. Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State ESPN+ 3 p.m. UL Monroe at Louisiana ESPN+ 3 p.m. South Alabama at Texas State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma*

TV: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley ABC/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Tennessee

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ESPN 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Missouri at Arkansas

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Army at UTSA

Ted Emrich, LaDarrin McLane, Natalie Kalibat ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Troy at Southern Miss ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. James Madison at Coastal Carolina

Justin Kutcher, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Florida State at Florida

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Marilyn Payne ESPN2 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 19 Virginia

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN 7 p.m. Rice at South Florida

Eric Rothman, Patrick Murray, Savanna Collins ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Alabama at Auburn*%^

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at No. 24 Tulane

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at NC State

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Ashley Stroehlein ACC Network 8 p.m. SMU at California

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 10:30 p.m. No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App

%Alternate Presentation on SEC Network or ACC Network

^4K Game of the Week

&ACC Game Day Operations Center