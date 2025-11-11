ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Houston Rockets Visit Cleveland Cavaliers on November 19

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, November 19, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell will host the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game.

Following the game, at 9:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a star-studded matchup Presented by State Farm as the New York Knicks and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson visit the Dallas Mavericks and this year’s first overall pick Cooper Flagg.

NBA Countdown Presented by Popeyes precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30-