Formula 1 returns to America: Las Vegas Grand Prix live on ESPN networks

With a close driver championship chase coming down to the last three races of the season, the Formula 1 World Championship will make its final stop of 2025 in the United States for the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, Nov. 22, with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

The third running of the event will once again be contested on a racing circuit created from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, with the race held at night as the strip’s bright lights and casinos provide a bright and colorful backdrop. Coverage begins with the Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show at 9:30 p.m. ET, with the race starting at 10:55 p.m.

Starting two hours earlier than it has the past two years, the race telecast will air commercial-free, presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Surrounding the race telecast and coverage of other on-track activity, ESPN will have on-site coverage by SportsCenter for three days and ABC’s Good Morning America is scheduled to air a race preview. Digital content will include full coverage on ESPN.com/F1, exclusive live preview and post-race shows on race day and multiple podcasts.

ESPN platforms also will present live coverage of Formula 1 qualifying and all three practice sessions in the days leading up to the race. F1 fans will have two alternate telecasts on ESPN+ for supplemental viewing during the race – the Driver Tracker Channel and the Onboard Cameras Channel. Both begin streaming at 10:55 p.m.

ESPN will utilize a Las Vegas-themed set in the F1 paddock for programs and reports. When the set is not in use, it will be open for fans to take photos.

ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will include:

SportsCenter

ESPN’s signature news and information program will have reports and interviews from the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Saturday and early Sunday of race weekend. SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe, also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will be on location in Las Vegas.

Countdown to Vegas

ESPN will produce an exclusive live preview show from 10-11 p.m. on race day. Countdown to Vegas will be hosted by Nicole Briscoe joined by ESPN.com/F1’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders. Originating from the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube, as well as the ESPN App. In addition to driver interviews and special guests, the crew will break down all the latest F1 news heading into the race as well as previewing the race and making their predictions.

ESPN.com/F1

ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders are providing complete coverage of every F1 race across all global digital platforms, including exclusive interviews with drivers and team principals, as well as breaking news and in-depth analysis. ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round. Also connected with the ESPN.com/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on X, @ESPNF1 on Instagram, ESPNF1 on Facebook and ESPNFormula1 on YouTube.

Unlapped podcast

ESPN’s Formula 1 video podcast Unlapped is produced weekly and more often when news or events warrant. ESPN.com/F1’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders and host Nicole Briscoe discuss the latest news, races and happenings in F1. The program appears all season on the ESPN/F1 YouTube channel and on Spotify and Apple Music. An edition of Unlapped will be produced from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

ESPN Social Media Platforms

Fashion influencer and dedicated F1 fan Madeleine White will again work with ESPN as a social vlog host during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. Content will live on her Instagram and TikTok channels and ESPN’s social channels as she spotlights behind-the-scenes content as well as Disney’s Mickey & Friends activations across the circuit all weekend. The ESPN Social Media team also will be on-site in Las Vegas and provide fans with exclusive content with teams and drivers and behind-the-scenes moments, along with coverage of celebrity appearances around the event. The team will collaborate on-site with ESPN personalities and with ESPN Marketing’s activations throughout race weekend.

Disney and Formula 1 Fuel the Magic

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will kick off Disney and Formula 1’s “Fuel the Magic” campaign, blending the thrill of world-class racing with Disney’s iconic storytelling. The collaboration debut features a spectacular live show at the Fountains of Bellagio and appearances by racing super fans, Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto throughout race weekend. Fans can shop the exclusive Disney x Formula 1 collection online on DisneyStore.com and at the F1 Hub at the Venetian Resort. The high-speed collaboration will continue throughout the 2026 and 2027 F1 seasons, bringing Disney magic to racing fans around the world.

Also making a special appearance is Sam Worthington, from the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash, in theatres Dec. 19. He’ll be conducting the post-race interviews with the top three drivers on the podium.

Coverage in Spanish

ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App will provide Spanish-language coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the U.S., including the race, practice sessions and qualifying.

The ESPN Deportes program Ahora o Nunca which airs from 5-7 p.m. ET, will have reports from the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 20-21, from reporter Katia Castorena.

which airs from 5-7 p.m. ET, will have reports from the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 20-21, from reporter Katia Castorena. In addition, the ESPN Deportes digital program UFC: Camino al Octágono will have content from the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 20, and Futbol Picante with Don Vegas will have content from the event on Friday, Nov. 21.

ESPN will provide Spanish-language coverage from Las Vegas on news platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. Commentary teams on location at the event: ESPN D​eportes – Jose Antonio Cortez and Katia Castorena. ESPN Latin America – Fernando Gustavo Tornello, Luis Manuel Lopez, Albert Fabregas and Juan Fossaroli.



After the Las Vegas race, the 2025 F1 season will conclude with the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 30, (10:55 a.m., ESPN2), and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, Dec. 7, (7:55 a.m., ESPN).

Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks

(all times Eastern)

Date Event Time (ET) Network/Platform

Thu, Nov 20 Practice 1 7:25 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN+ Practice 2 10:55 p.m. ESPN2 Fri, Nov 21 F1 Show: Las Vegas 1:15 a.m. ESPN+ Practice 3 7:25 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN+ Qualifying Pre-Show 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying 10:55 p.m. ESPN2 Sat, Nov 22 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 1:00 a.m. ESPN+ Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) 9:30 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN+ Countdown to Las Vegas 10:00 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN YouTube, App Race 10:55 p.m. ESPN Driver Tracker 10:55 p.m. ESPN+ Mixed Onboard Camera Feed 10:55 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, Nov 23 Checkered Flag (post-race) 1:00 a.m. ESPN+ Ted’s Race Notebook 2:00 a.m. ESPN+ Race (encore) 4:00 p.m. ESPNEWS Race (encore) 8:00 p.m. ESPNEWS

ESPN Deportes Schedule (in Spanish)

Thu., Nov. 20 Practice 1 7:25 p.m. ESPN Deportes Practice 2 10:55 p.m. ESPN Deportes Fri., Nov. 21 Practice 3 7:25 p.m. ESPN Deportes Qualifying 10:55 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sat., Nov. 22 Pre-Race and Race 10:55 p.m. ESPN Deportes

F1 Academy Las Vegas

Thu., Nov. 20 Practice 9:00 p.m. ESPN+ Fri., Nov. 21 Qualifying 12:30 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Race 1 9:15 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN+ Sat., Nov. 22 Race 2 7:20 p.m. ESPN+

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

