Honoring veterans and active U.S. armed forces: ESPN’s Veterans Day initiatives from Nov. 4–11

In honor of Veterans Day, ESPN will once again recognize veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces during its annual America’s Heroes Veterans Week tribute, a series of programming and initiatives across television, digital, radio, and social platforms from Nov. 4–11.

From exclusive storytelling and live broadcasts to features highlighting service, courage, and community, ESPN will continue its tradition of honoring those who serve and the families who support them.

“At Disney and ESPN, we honor those who serve by creating meaningful career paths for veterans and military spouses,” said Kevin Martinez, Vice President of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “Through these programs and ESPN’s powerful storytelling in sports, we celebrate their contributions and foster belonging across our company and communities.”

Many well-known athletes, coaches and celebrities will provide daily “shout outs” to members of the military within ESPN programming, including SportsCenter, live games and more. Some of the participants will include Aaron Judge, Christian McCaffrey, Dawn Staley, Shaquille O’Neal and Jalen Hurts.

Other ESPN Veterans Week initiatives will include:

Armed Forces Classic

The 10th Peraton Armed Forces Classic college basketball game will kick off ESPN’s Veterans Week recognition on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Two powerhouse women’s teams, No. 1 UConn and No. 20 Louisville, will clash in a game to be played at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. ESPN will have live coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

SportsCenter Veterans Week Coverage

ESPN’s flagship news and information SportsCenter program will feature military-themed storytelling across multiple editions, including:

“Legacy” – Reported by Sal Paolantonio , spotlighting service, leadership, and the Navy’s proud football tradition.

Reported by , spotlighting service, leadership, and the Navy’s proud football tradition. Team Red, White & Blue – A feature on the nonprofit using athletics to help veterans recover from physical and mental injuries sustained during service.

George Kittle – George Kittle is the 2024 Salute to Service Award winner. In this piece, SportsCenter Anchor, Hannah Storm tells the story of Kittle’s connection to Chris Kleinsorge a medic in the Air Force. Kleinsorge is a 49ers fan showed up at a SF game and gave his war-worn uniform from his tour in Afghanistan to Kittle.

All editions of SportsCenter on Veterans Day will include special features and guests. The 2 p.m. edition will include an interview with legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, his alma mater, where the men’s basketball teams of Duke and Army will play that night.

The Pat McAfee Show – Live from Parris Island (Nov. 11)

On Veterans Day, The Pat McAfee Show will originate live from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina from noon-2 p.m., immersing viewers in the storied traditions of the U.S. Marine Corps as it celebrates its 250th birthday. McAfee and his team will be joined by special guests and service members, celebrating the values of dedication, teamwork, and resilience.

NFL Programming – Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Football

ESPN’s NFL coverage will spotlight Veterans Week with special programming across Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown and Monday Night Football, honoring service members and their families through storytelling and in-studio engagement.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, Sunday NFL Countdown will air a Veterans Day–themed edition, featuring the premier Sunday NFL pregame show’s first-ever live studio audience comprised of veterans representing all branches of the military. Hosted by Mike Greenberg, alongside Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, and Adam Schefter, the three-hour pregame show (10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET) will pay tribute to all who have served through special segments, interviews, and on-site recognition.

ESPN will present a Monday Night Countdown feature aligning with the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, centered on Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen. The story explores Steen’s deep familial Marine connection — his grandfather, Rodney Davis, was a Medal of Honor recipient who died in Vietnam while saving members of his platoon — and how Davis’ legacy continues to inspire Tyler and others today.

The feature includes an exclusive interview conducted by Jason Kelce, who reflects with Steen on family, leadership, and the shared values of service that define the Marine Corps. Filmed in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Marine Corps, the piece ties together local history and national pride. It will air during Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter as part of ESPN’s ongoing Veterans Week storytelling.

Throughout ESPN’s Week 10 Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers (8 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes), fans will hear anecdotes and stories from players and coaches who have special ties to the holiday and video shoutouts from military members and veterans from all over the world supporting their NFL teams. The MNF team will highlight both the Eagles and Packers’ Salute to Service recipients.

College Sports Coverage

In addition to the Armed Forces Classic on November 4, Veterans Week will be recognized across ESPN’s college football and basketball coverage, with special vignettes and player features highlighting family legacies of service.

College GameDay will incorporate Veterans Day storytelling throughout its Saturday coverage, including features tied to the BYU–Texas Tech matchup. The show will also welcome Douglas A. Collins, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, joining live from Lubbock to honor and recognize those who serve.

“To Protect and Serve” – Airing on College GameDay, reported by Marty Smith and produced by David Pierpont. The feature tells the story of Army safety Larry Pickett Jr., a sophomore at West Point who, following the Black Knights’ season opener, encountered a serious car accident and acted without hesitation to save a life—embodying the timeless call to protect and serve.

and produced by David Pierpont. The feature tells the story of Army safety Larry Pickett Jr., a sophomore at West Point who, following the Black Knights’ season opener, encountered a serious car accident and acted without hesitation to save a life—embodying the timeless call to protect and serve. ESPN’s SEC Network and ACC Network will air various America’s Heroes vignettes featuring coaches and athletes (football and basketball) sharing their appreciation for Veterans.

ESPN+ will stream the annual Secretaries’ Cup football game between the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Saturday, Nov. 15, at noon ET from Fenway Park in Boston.

E60 and SC Featured Storytelling

ESPN’s Veterans Week programming will include multiple airings of two acclaimed feature films:

*Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy – E60 remembers the life and tragic death of NFL defensive back turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

*SC Featured “The Return” – Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier returns to the valley where he was wounded in Vietnam for the first time since that day in 1969.

Additional Veterans Week storytelling will stream on ESPN+.

ESPN Social, Radio & Digital

ESPN’s social teams will produce carousel content spotlighting current and former athletes with military ties and will capture Veterans Day celebrations from the Eagles–Packers Monday Night Football game in Philadelphia.

ESPN Radio will air themed segments, interviews, and tributes throughout the week across its national studio lineup.

ESPN Corporate Citizenship

In recognition of the sacrifices our military service members and veterans have made, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN are committed to supporting organizations dedicated to those that have served in uniform.

Disney’s ongoing support of Student Veterans of America (SVA) is helping vets transition from military life to college and career through virtual career centers. Over the past decade, Disney and ESPN have played a pivotal role in SVA’s growth and impact through programs and support, including a recent donation for SVA’s new virtual career center. ESPN will spotlight members of SVA during College GameDay on Nov. 8.

ESPN also is continuing its partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to support veterans in finding careers, including sponsorship and engagement in career fairs and professional career development panels. Over the past three years, ESPN’s support of DAV career fairs has engaged over 14,000 active military, veterans and spouses, resulting in 10,000 interviews and 10,317 job offers made.

Thanks to our ESPN Salute BERG there is a credit roll happening all week honoring those who have self-identified as veterans

