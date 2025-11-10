Peloton Statement Saturday: ESPN College Football features 18 of CFP Top 25 in Week 12

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 20 hours ago
  • Saturday’s ABC slate includes three of four ranked-on-ranked clashes across all networks: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 24 Pittsburgh, No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 Texas at No. 5 Georgia in primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One
  • ESPN Radio showcases the fourth ranked-on-ranked matchup of Week 12: No. 20 Iowa at No. 19 USC

ESPN’s award-winning presentation of college football gives teams the chance to make a statement in the days ahead, as Week 12 and Peloton Statement Saturday are headlined by 18 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Saturday’s action on ABC begins at noon with No. 10 Notre Dame traveling to No. 24 Pittsburgh, called by Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. The Fighting Irish/Panthers showdown is also the site of this week’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and ACC Huddle. Additionally, ACC Network will present a Command Center viewing option for Notre Dame/Pittsburgh.

At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Oklahoma faces No. 4 Alabama in a marquee showdown, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features No. 11 Texas at No. 5 Georgia in the 4K Game of the Week, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge providing commentary. Athens will play host to SEC Nation on Saturday morning.

ESPN’s ranked coverage kicks off Friday night with Clemson at No. 15 Louisville, called by Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra. Saturday’s noon window includes South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M, with TV coverage from Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor and the ESPN Radio broadcast with the lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. At 3:30 p.m., Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich present NC State at No. 18 Miami, followed by Florida at No. 6 Ole Miss, with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. In the late-night window, No. 7 BYU looks to bounce back when the Cougars host TCU at 10:15 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony calling the Big 12 action.

ESPN2’s Saturday Top 25 lineup includes No. 14 Virginia at Duke, called by Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport, and No. 13 Utah at Baylor with Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler.

SEC Network showcases the Battle for the Golden Boot as Arkansas takes on LSU at 12:45 p.m. with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. In the afternoon window, No. 25 Tennessee hosts New Mexico State with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the call. In primetime, Mississippi State visits No. 22 Missouri for SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ACC Network presents No. 17 Georgia Tech at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. with ACCN’s lead team of Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle on the call, and Virginia Tech at Florida State at 7:30 p.m. with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Tori Petry.

November MACtion continues for a second week on ESPN2 and ESPNU, with Tuesday night featuring Ohio at Western Michigan on ESPN2 with Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel and the Wagon Wheel rivalry on ESPNU showcasing Kent State and Akron, called by Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker. Wednesday sees Toledo at Miami (Ohio) on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman and Northern Illinois at Massachusetts with Cooper Boardman and Craig Haubert on the ESPNU call.

Additional Highlighted Matchups

  • Thursday, Nov. 13
    • Troy at Old Dominion (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
      • Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Friday, Nov. 14
    • South Carolina State at North Carolina Central (5:30 p.m., ESPN2)
      • Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
  • Saturday, Nov. 15
    • South Florida at Navy (Noon, ESPN2)
      • Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis

ESPN Radio
In addition to the Gamecocks/Aggies action at noon, ESPN Radio will broadcast a top 20 Big Ten battle between No. 20 Iowa and No. 19 USC at 3 p.m., with Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley on the call. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Athens for Texas/Georgia with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

ESPN+
Week 12 brings another full slate of college football to ESPN+, featuring key matchups from across the country. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. as Oregon State visits Tulsa, with James Westling, Leger Douzable and Madison Hock on the call. At 2 p.m., North Texas travels to UAB, featuring Shawn Kenney, Tyoka Jackson and Savanna Collins. The day continues at 4 p.m. with Florida Atlantic at Tulane, called by Jack Benjamin, Barrett Brooks and Smacker Miles. Additionally, Fenway Park plays host to the Secretaries’ Cup featuring Merchant Marine Academy against Coast Guard Academy at noon on the platform, featuring Robert Lee and Craig Haubert announcing the action.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 12 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Please note: all rankings are the previous week’s CFP Rankings rather than AP

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Tue, Nov 11 7:30 p.m. Kent State at Akron
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker		 ESPNU
8 p.m. Ohio at Western Michigan
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel		 ESPN2
Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. Toledo at Miami (Ohio)
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Massachusetts
Cooper Boardman, Craig Haubert		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 13 7:30 p.m. Troy at Old Dominion
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
Fri, Nov 14 5:30 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Clemson at No. 15 Louisville&
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Nov 15 Noon No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 24 Pittsburgh&*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC/ACC Network
Noon South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M*
TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
Noon South Florida at Navy
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPNU
Noon Secretaries’ Cup (from Fenway Park):
Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy
Robert Lee, Craig Haubert
Tape delayed on ESPNU on Nov 16 at 4 p.m.		 ESPN+
Noon Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry		 ESPN+
Noon UTSA at Charlotte
Eric Rothman, Reggie Walker		 ESPN+
Noon Yale at Princeton ESPN+
Noon Brown at Columbia ESPN+
Noon Pennsylvania at Harvard ESPN+
Noon Holy Cross at Bucknell ESPN+
Noon Davidson at Marist ESPN+
Noon East Tennessee State at Western Carolina ESPN+
Noon Merrimack at Sacred Heart ESPN+
Noon North Dakota at Murray State ESPN+
Noon Indiana State at Youngstown State ESPN+
Noon Morgan State at Norfolk State ESPN+
12:45 p.m. Arkansas at LSU
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
1 p.m. SIAC Championship: Benedict at Albany State
Jason Ross Jr, Forrest Conoly
Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m.		 ESPN+
1 p.m. Oregon State at Tulsa
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Madison Hock		 ESPN+
1 p.m. Cornell at Dartmouth ESPN+
1 p.m. Lehigh at Colgate ESPN+
1 p.m. Stetson at Valparaiso ESPN+
1 p.m. VMI at Furman ESPN+
1 p.m. South Dakota at Southern Illinois ESPN+
1 p.m. Howard at Delaware State ESPN+
1 p.m. Fordham at Georgetown ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kentucky
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 SEC Network+
2 p.m. North Texas at UAB
Shawn Kenney, Tyoka Jackson, Savanna Collins		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Charleston Southern at UT Martin ESPN+
2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Western Illinois ESPN+
2 p.m. Lafayette at Richmond ESPN+
2 p.m. Wofford at The Citadel ESPN+
2 p.m. Samford at Austin Peay ESPN+
2 p.m. Utah Tech at West Georgia ESPN+
2 p.m. Marshall at Georgia State ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 20 Iowa at No. 19 USC
Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley		 ESPN Radio
3 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood ESPN+
3 p.m. Chattanooga at Mercer ESPN+
3 p.m. SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word ESPN+
3 p.m. Illinois State at South Dakota State ESPN+
3 p.m. Abilene Christian at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+
3 p.m. UTEP at Missouri State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama*
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
3:30 p.m. NC State at No. 18 Miami*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. No. 14 Virginia at Duke
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. No. 17 Georgia Tech at Boston College
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky ESPN+
3:30 p.m. App State at James Madison ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Texas State at Southern Miss ESPN+
3:30 p.m. South Alabama at UL Monroe ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Northern Iowa at North Dakota State ESPN+
4 p.m. Memphis at East Carolina
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Tulane
Jack Benjamin, Barrett Brooks, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington ESPN+
4 p.m. Cal Poly at Northern Arizona ESPN+
4 p.m. Butler at San Diego ESPN+
4 p.m. Northwestern State at Nicholls ESPN+
4:15 p.m. New Mexico State at No. 25 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber		 SEC Network
5 p.m. Houston Christian at East Texas A&M ESPN+
5 p.m. Liberty at Florida International ESPN+
5 p.m. Lamar at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+
6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern ESPN+
6 p.m. Weber State at Idaho State ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida at No. 6 Ole Miss*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
7 p.m. No. 13 Utah at Baylor
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Delaware at Sam Houston ESPN+
7 p.m. North Alabama at Tarleton State ESPN+
7 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at McNeese ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 11 Texas at No. 5 Georgia*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Florida State
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Tori Petry		 ACC Network
7:45 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 22 Missouri
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at Southern Utah ESPN+
9 p.m. Idaho at Sacramento State ESPN+
10:15 p.m. TCU at No. 7 BYU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
10:30 p.m. UC Davis at Montana State
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPN2

*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center

