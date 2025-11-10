Peloton Statement Saturday: ESPN College Football features 18 of CFP Top 25 in Week 12

Saturday’s ABC slate includes three of four ranked-on-ranked clashes across all networks: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 24 Pittsburgh, No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 Texas at No. 5 Georgia in primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One

ESPN Radio showcases the fourth ranked-on-ranked matchup of Week 12: No. 20 Iowa at No. 19 USC

ESPN’s award-winning presentation of college football gives teams the chance to make a statement in the days ahead, as Week 12 and Peloton Statement Saturday are headlined by 18 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Saturday’s action on ABC begins at noon with No. 10 Notre Dame traveling to No. 24 Pittsburgh, called by Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. The Fighting Irish/Panthers showdown is also the site of this week’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and ACC Huddle. Additionally, ACC Network will present a Command Center viewing option for Notre Dame/Pittsburgh.

At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Oklahoma faces No. 4 Alabama in a marquee showdown, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One features No. 11 Texas at No. 5 Georgia in the 4K Game of the Week, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge providing commentary. Athens will play host to SEC Nation on Saturday morning.

ESPN’s ranked coverage kicks off Friday night with Clemson at No. 15 Louisville, called by Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra. Saturday’s noon window includes South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M, with TV coverage from Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor and the ESPN Radio broadcast with the lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. At 3:30 p.m., Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich present NC State at No. 18 Miami, followed by Florida at No. 6 Ole Miss, with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. In the late-night window, No. 7 BYU looks to bounce back when the Cougars host TCU at 10:15 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony calling the Big 12 action.

ESPN2’s Saturday Top 25 lineup includes No. 14 Virginia at Duke, called by Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport, and No. 13 Utah at Baylor with Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler.

SEC Network showcases the Battle for the Golden Boot as Arkansas takes on LSU at 12:45 p.m. with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. In the afternoon window, No. 25 Tennessee hosts New Mexico State with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the call. In primetime, Mississippi State visits No. 22 Missouri for SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ACC Network presents No. 17 Georgia Tech at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. with ACCN’s lead team of Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle on the call, and Virginia Tech at Florida State at 7:30 p.m. with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Tori Petry.

November MACtion continues for a second week on ESPN2 and ESPNU, with Tuesday night featuring Ohio at Western Michigan on ESPN2 with Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel and the Wagon Wheel rivalry on ESPNU showcasing Kent State and Akron, called by Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker. Wednesday sees Toledo at Miami (Ohio) on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman and Northern Illinois at Massachusetts with Cooper Boardman and Craig Haubert on the ESPNU call.

Additional Highlighted Matchups

Thursday, Nov. 13 Troy at Old Dominion (7:30 p.m., ESPN) Matt Barrie , Tom Luginbill , Harry Lyles Jr.

Friday, Nov. 14 South Carolina State at North Carolina Central (5:30 p.m., ESPN2) Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Saturday, Nov. 15 South Florida at Navy (Noon, ESPN2) Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis



ESPN Radio

In addition to the Gamecocks/Aggies action at noon, ESPN Radio will broadcast a top 20 Big Ten battle between No. 20 Iowa and No. 19 USC at 3 p.m., with Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley on the call. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Athens for Texas/Georgia with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

ESPN+

Week 12 brings another full slate of college football to ESPN+, featuring key matchups from across the country. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. as Oregon State visits Tulsa, with James Westling, Leger Douzable and Madison Hock on the call. At 2 p.m., North Texas travels to UAB, featuring Shawn Kenney, Tyoka Jackson and Savanna Collins. The day continues at 4 p.m. with Florida Atlantic at Tulane, called by Jack Benjamin, Barrett Brooks and Smacker Miles. Additionally, Fenway Park plays host to the Secretaries’ Cup featuring Merchant Marine Academy against Coast Guard Academy at noon on the platform, featuring Robert Lee and Craig Haubert announcing the action.

Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 12 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Please note: all rankings are the previous week’s CFP Rankings rather than AP

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Nov 11 7:30 p.m. Kent State at Akron

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU 8 p.m. Ohio at Western Michigan

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel ESPN2 Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. Toledo at Miami (Ohio)

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Massachusetts

Cooper Boardman, Craig Haubert ESPNU Thu, Nov 13 7:30 p.m. Troy at Old Dominion

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Nov 14 5:30 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Clemson at No. 15 Louisville&

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Nov 15 Noon No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 24 Pittsburgh&*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC/ACC Network Noon South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M*

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio Noon South Florida at Navy

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Noon Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle ESPNU Noon Secretaries’ Cup (from Fenway Park):

Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy

Robert Lee, Craig Haubert

Tape delayed on ESPNU on Nov 16 at 4 p.m. ESPN+ Noon Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry ESPN+ Noon UTSA at Charlotte

Eric Rothman, Reggie Walker ESPN+ Noon Yale at Princeton ESPN+ Noon Brown at Columbia ESPN+ Noon Pennsylvania at Harvard ESPN+ Noon Holy Cross at Bucknell ESPN+ Noon Davidson at Marist ESPN+ Noon East Tennessee State at Western Carolina ESPN+ Noon Merrimack at Sacred Heart ESPN+ Noon North Dakota at Murray State ESPN+ Noon Indiana State at Youngstown State ESPN+ Noon Morgan State at Norfolk State ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Arkansas at LSU

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 1 p.m. SIAC Championship: Benedict at Albany State

Jason Ross Jr, Forrest Conoly

Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. ESPN+ 1 p.m. Oregon State at Tulsa

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Madison Hock ESPN+ 1 p.m. Cornell at Dartmouth ESPN+ 1 p.m. Lehigh at Colgate ESPN+ 1 p.m. Stetson at Valparaiso ESPN+ 1 p.m. VMI at Furman ESPN+ 1 p.m. South Dakota at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 1 p.m. Howard at Delaware State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Fordham at Georgetown ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kentucky

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman SEC Network+ 2 p.m. North Texas at UAB

Shawn Kenney, Tyoka Jackson, Savanna Collins ESPN+ 2 p.m. Charleston Southern at UT Martin ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Western Illinois ESPN+ 2 p.m. Lafayette at Richmond ESPN+ 2 p.m. Wofford at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. Samford at Austin Peay ESPN+ 2 p.m. Utah Tech at West Georgia ESPN+ 2 p.m. Marshall at Georgia State ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 20 Iowa at No. 19 USC

Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley ESPN Radio 3 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood ESPN+ 3 p.m. Chattanooga at Mercer ESPN+ 3 p.m. SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word ESPN+ 3 p.m. Illinois State at South Dakota State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Abilene Christian at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 3 p.m. UTEP at Missouri State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama*

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 3:30 p.m. NC State at No. 18 Miami*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 3:30 p.m. No. 14 Virginia at Duke

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 17 Georgia Tech at Boston College

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. App State at James Madison ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Texas State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. South Alabama at UL Monroe ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Northern Iowa at North Dakota State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Memphis at East Carolina

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU 4 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Tulane

Jack Benjamin, Barrett Brooks, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 4 p.m. Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington ESPN+ 4 p.m. Cal Poly at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 4 p.m. Butler at San Diego ESPN+ 4 p.m. Northwestern State at Nicholls ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. New Mexico State at No. 25 Tennessee

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 5 p.m. Houston Christian at East Texas A&M ESPN+ 5 p.m. Liberty at Florida International ESPN+ 5 p.m. Lamar at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Weber State at Idaho State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida at No. 6 Ole Miss*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN 7 p.m. No. 13 Utah at Baylor

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 7 p.m. Delaware at Sam Houston ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Alabama at Tarleton State ESPN+ 7 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at McNeese ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Texas at No. 5 Georgia*

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Florida State

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Tori Petry ACC Network 7:45 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 22 Missouri

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at Southern Utah ESPN+ 9 p.m. Idaho at Sacramento State ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. TCU at No. 7 BYU

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN 10:30 p.m. UC Davis at Montana State

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPN2

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week

&ACC Game Day Operations Center