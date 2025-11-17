Ranked clashes with postseason implications power ESPN’s Week 13 college football presentation

Trio of SEC showdowns set for ABC spotlight

Thirteen Top 25 teams showcased in ESPN’s Week 13 coverage

Longtime rivalries renewed, including Florida/Tennessee, Arkansas/Texas, Harvard/Yale, California/Stanford and more

As college football’s regular season nears its dramatic conclusion, ESPN networks deliver an action-packed Week 13, featuring ranked showdowns, historic rivalries and must-see matchups across all networks with conference championship appearances on the line and CFP implications ahead. Headlined by 13 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, ESPN CFB action is set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s Saturday slate kicks off with Missouri visiting No. 11 Oklahoma at noon, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Arkansas faces No. 10 Texas, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 23 Tennessee travels to Florida at 7:30 p.m., with commentary from Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Both the Arkansas-Texas and Tennessee-Florida games will also air on ESPN Radio, with Marc Kestecher, Tom Ramsey and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action from Austin, and Mike Couzens, Freddie Coleman and Mike Peasley broadcasting from Gainesville.

ESPN’s Saturday coverage begins at noon with No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech, called by Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. At 3:30 p.m., Kentucky takes on No. 14 Vanderbilt, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich providing analysis. Saturday night’s spotlight is on No. 22 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call.

ESPN2 brings fans No. 20 Louisville at SMU at noon, with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis. The afternoon features Kansas State at No. 13 Utah at 4 p.m., called by Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.

SEC Network and SEC Network+ showcase three of the top five teams in the country, starting with Samford at No. 3 Texas A&M at noon on SECN+, called by Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Marilyn Payne. Charlotte visits No. 5 Georgia at 12:45 p.m. on SECN with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. No. 4 Alabama hosts Eastern Illinois on SECN+ at 2 p.m. featuring Jay Alter, Rocky Boisman and Tori Petry. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet brings Western Kentucky at LSU at 7:45 p.m., featuring Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ACC Network delivers the Tobacco Road rivalry as Duke takes on North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle. A longstanding rivalry is renewed with California at Stanford at 7:30 p.m. with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas on the call.

Additional Highlighted Games

Tuesday/Wednesday Midweek MACtion includes Western Michigan at Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo on ESPN2, and Akron at Bowling Green and Central Michigan at Kent State on ESPNU.

Friday Florida State at NC State (8 p.m., ESPN): Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra

Saturday Harvard at Yale (Noon, ESPNU): Eric Frede and Jack Ford Tulane at Temple (3:45 p.m., ESPNU): Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker



ESPN Radio

In addition to the pair of SEC clashes in action on ESPN Radio, this week’s ESPN Radio College Football Tailgate will be on site in Madison for Illinois at Wisconsin with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

ESPN+

Week 13 brings another full slate of college football to ESPN+, featuring key matchups from across the country. No. 24 South Florida travels to UAB at 3 p.m., with Pete Sousa and Forrest Conoly on the call. Also at 3 p.m., UConn visits Florida Atlantic, as AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray and Savanna Collins provide commentary. The day continues with a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. with Oklahoma State at UCF called by Brian Custer and Leger Douzable.

ESPN+ is also the exclusive home for the first rounds of the NCAA Division II and Division III Championships. Two dozen postseason games are set for the platform Saturday afternoon, starting at noon. Full details can be found at NCAA.com.

