Ranked clashes with postseason implications power ESPN’s Week 13 college football presentation

ACC NetworkCollege FootballESPN RadioESPN+SEC Network

  • Trio of SEC showdowns set for ABC spotlight
  • Thirteen Top 25 teams showcased in ESPN’s Week 13 coverage
  • Longtime rivalries renewed, including Florida/Tennessee, Arkansas/Texas, Harvard/Yale, California/Stanford and more

As college football’s regular season nears its dramatic conclusion, ESPN networks deliver an action-packed Week 13, featuring ranked showdowns, historic rivalries and must-see matchups across all networks with conference championship appearances on the line and CFP implications ahead. Headlined by 13 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, ESPN CFB action is set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s Saturday slate kicks off with Missouri visiting No. 11 Oklahoma at noon, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Arkansas faces No. 10 Texas, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 23 Tennessee travels to Florida at 7:30 p.m., with commentary from Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Both the Arkansas-Texas and Tennessee-Florida games will also air on ESPN Radio, with Marc Kestecher, Tom Ramsey and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action from Austin, and Mike Couzens, Freddie Coleman and Mike Peasley broadcasting from Gainesville.

ESPN’s Saturday coverage begins at noon with No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech, called by Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. At 3:30 p.m., Kentucky takes on No. 14 Vanderbilt, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich providing analysis. Saturday night’s spotlight is on No. 22 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call.

ESPN2 brings fans No. 20 Louisville at SMU at noon, with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis. The afternoon features Kansas State at No. 13 Utah at 4 p.m., called by Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.

SEC Network and SEC Network+ showcase three of the top five teams in the country, starting with Samford at No. 3 Texas A&M at noon on SECN+, called by Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Marilyn Payne. Charlotte visits No. 5 Georgia at 12:45 p.m. on SECN with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. No. 4 Alabama hosts Eastern Illinois on SECN+ at 2 p.m. featuring Jay Alter, Rocky Boisman and Tori Petry. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet brings Western Kentucky at LSU at 7:45 p.m., featuring Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ACC Network delivers the Tobacco Road rivalry as Duke takes on North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle. A longstanding rivalry is renewed with California at Stanford at 7:30 p.m. with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas on the call.

Additional Highlighted Games

  • Tuesday/Wednesday
    • Midweek MACtion includes Western Michigan at Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo on ESPN2, and Akron at Bowling Green and Central Michigan at Kent State on ESPNU.
  • Friday
    • Florida State at NC State (8 p.m., ESPN): Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra
  • Saturday
    • Harvard at Yale (Noon, ESPNU): Eric Frede and Jack Ford
    • Tulane at Temple (3:45 p.m., ESPNU): Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker

ESPN Radio
In addition to the pair of SEC clashes in action on ESPN Radio, this week’s ESPN Radio College Football Tailgate will be on site in Madison for Illinois at Wisconsin with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

ESPN+
Week 13 brings another full slate of college football to ESPN+, featuring key matchups from across the country. No. 24 South Florida travels to UAB at 3 p.m., with Pete Sousa and Forrest Conoly on the call. Also at 3 p.m., UConn visits Florida Atlantic, as AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray and Savanna Collins provide commentary. The day continues with a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. with Oklahoma State at UCF called by Brian Custer and Leger Douzable.

ESPN+ is also the exclusive home for the first rounds of the NCAA Division II and Division III Championships. Two dozen postseason games are set for the platform Saturday afternoon, starting at noon. Full details can be found at NCAA.com.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 13 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Please note: all rankings are the previous week’s CFP Rankings

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Tue, Nov 18 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Northern Illinois
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Akron at Bowling Green
Shawn Kenney, Je’Rod Cherry		 ESPNU
Wed, Nov 19 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Central Michigan at Kent State
Jack Kizer, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 20 7 p.m. Nicholls at SE Louisiana   ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Arkansas State
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State   ESPN+
Fri, Nov 21 8 p.m. Florida State at NC State&
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Nov 22 Noon Missouri at No. 11 Oklahoma*^
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
Noon No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
Noon No. 20 Louisville at SMU
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Harvard at Yale
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
Noon Delaware at Wake Forest
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen		 ACC Network
Noon Samford at No. 3 Texas A&M
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Marilyn Payne		 SEC Network+
Noon Dartmouth at Brown   ESPN+
Noon Fordham at Merrimack   ESPN+
Noon North Carolina Central at Morgan State   ESPN+
Noon Western Carolina at VMI   ESPN+
Noon Union (NY) at Muhlenberg ESPN+
Noon LaGrange at Framingham State ESPN+
Noon Washington & Jefferson at Susquehanna ESPN+
Noon Cortland at Springfield ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Lehigh at Lafayette   ESPN+
12:45 p.m. Charlotte at No. 5 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
1 p.m. Washington State at James Madison   ESPN+
1 p.m. Marist at Presbyterian   ESPN+
1 p.m. Princeton at Pennsylvania   ESPN+
1 p.m. UT Martin at Tennessee Tech   ESPN+
1 p.m. Bucknell at Colgate   ESPN+
1 p.m. Georgetown at Holy Cross   ESPN+
1 p.m. San Diego at Stetson   ESPN+
1 p.m. Dayton at Davidson   ESPN+
1 p.m. Morehead State at Drake   ESPN+
1 p.m. The Citadel at East Tennessee State   ESPN+
1 p.m. Southern Illinois at Illinois State   ESPN+
1 p.m. South Carolina State at Delaware State   ESPN+
1 p.m. Murray State at Indiana State   ESPN+
1 p.m. Old Dominion at Georgia Southern   ESPN+
1 p.m. Bentley at Kutztown ESPN+
1 p.m. Assumption at Indiana (PA) ESPN+
1 p.m. Frostburg State at Johnson C. Smith ESPN+
1 p.m. California (PA) at Virginia Union ESPN+
1 p.m. Valdosta State at Albany State ESPN+
1 p.m. Benedict at Wingate ESPN+
1 p.m. Kentucky State at Newberry ESPN+
1 p.m. Northwood at Ferris State ESPN+
1 p.m. Minnesota Duluth at Ashland ESPN+
1 p.m. Minnesota State at Findlay ESPN+
1 p.m. Truman State at Indianapolis ESPN+
1 p.m. North Greenville at West Florida ESPN+
1 p.m. Crown (MN) at Wheaton (IL) ESPN+
1 p.m. Grove City at Hanover ESPN+
1 p.m. Coe at Concordia Wisconsin ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb   ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Chattanooga at Wofford   ESPN+
2 p.m. Eastern Illinois at No. 4 Alabama
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry		 SEC Network+
2 p.m. Mercer at Auburn
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle		 SEC Network+
2 p.m. Montana State at Montana   ESPN+
2 p.m. Tennessee State at Charleston Southern   ESPN+
2 p.m. Duquesne at Robert Morris   ESPN+
2 p.m. Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri State   ESPN+
2 p.m. Southern Utah at North Alabama   ESPN+
2 p.m. South Dakota State at North Dakota   ESPN+
2 p.m. Youngstown State at Northern Iowa   ESPN+
2 p.m. Missouri State at Kennesaw State   ESPN+
2 p.m. Ball State at Toledo
Kelsie Kasper, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Northwest Missouri State at Harding ESPN+
2 p.m. Chadron State at Pittsburg State ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Marshall at App State   ESPN+
3 p.m. Liberty at Louisiana Tech   ESPN+
3 p.m. Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee   ESPN+
3 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP   ESPN+
3 p.m. Northern Arizona at Weber State   ESPN+
3 p.m. Incarnate Word at Houston Christian   ESPN+
3 p.m. UConn at Florida Atlantic
AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray, Savanna Collins		 ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 24 South Florida at UAB
Pete Sousa, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+
3 p.m. UT Permian Basin at CSU Pueblo ESPN+
3 p.m. Chapman at Whitworth ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Arkansas at No. 10 Texas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Tom Ramsey, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio
3:30 p.m. Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. Duke at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. East Carolina at UTSA
Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Southern Miss at South Alabama   ESPN+
3:30 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at North Dakota State   ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Norfolk State at Howard   ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Jackson State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
3:45 p.m. Tulane at Temple
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Kansas State at No. 13 Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Oklahoma State at UCF
Brian Custer, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Georgia State at Troy   ESPN+
4 p.m. Idaho State at Idaho   ESPN+
4 p.m. Sacramento State at UC Davis   ESPN+
4 p.m. McNeese at Lamar   ESPN+
4 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech   ESPN+
4 p.m. Western Colorado at Central Washington ESPN+
4:15 p.m. Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber		 SEC Network
5 p.m. UL Monroe at Texas State   ESPN+
5 p.m. Eastern Washington at Cal Poly   ESPN+
5 p.m. Austin Peay at Tarleton State   ESPN+
6 p.m. East Texas A&M at UT Rio Grande Valley   ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 22 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech*&
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
7:30 p.m. No. 23 Tennessee at Florida*
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Mike Couzens, Freddie Coleman, Mike Peasley		 ABC/ESPN Radio
7:30 p.m. North Texas at Rice
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. California at Stanford
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas		 ACC Network
7:45 p.m. Western Kentucky at LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Arizona State at Colorado
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2

*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center

