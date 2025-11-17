Ranked clashes with postseason implications power ESPN’s Week 13 college football presentation
- Trio of SEC showdowns set for ABC spotlight
- Thirteen Top 25 teams showcased in ESPN’s Week 13 coverage
- Longtime rivalries renewed, including Florida/Tennessee, Arkansas/Texas, Harvard/Yale, California/Stanford and more
As college football’s regular season nears its dramatic conclusion, ESPN networks deliver an action-packed Week 13, featuring ranked showdowns, historic rivalries and must-see matchups across all networks with conference championship appearances on the line and CFP implications ahead. Headlined by 13 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, ESPN CFB action is set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ESPN Radio.
ABC’s Saturday slate kicks off with Missouri visiting No. 11 Oklahoma at noon, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Arkansas faces No. 10 Texas, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 23 Tennessee travels to Florida at 7:30 p.m., with commentary from Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Both the Arkansas-Texas and Tennessee-Florida games will also air on ESPN Radio, with Marc Kestecher, Tom Ramsey and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action from Austin, and Mike Couzens, Freddie Coleman and Mike Peasley broadcasting from Gainesville.
ESPN’s Saturday coverage begins at noon with No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech, called by Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. At 3:30 p.m., Kentucky takes on No. 14 Vanderbilt, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich providing analysis. Saturday night’s spotlight is on No. 22 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call.
ESPN2 brings fans No. 20 Louisville at SMU at noon, with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis. The afternoon features Kansas State at No. 13 Utah at 4 p.m., called by Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.
SEC Network and SEC Network+ showcase three of the top five teams in the country, starting with Samford at No. 3 Texas A&M at noon on SECN+, called by Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Marilyn Payne. Charlotte visits No. 5 Georgia at 12:45 p.m. on SECN with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang. No. 4 Alabama hosts Eastern Illinois on SECN+ at 2 p.m. featuring Jay Alter, Rocky Boisman and Tori Petry. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet brings Western Kentucky at LSU at 7:45 p.m., featuring Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.
ACC Network delivers the Tobacco Road rivalry as Duke takes on North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle. A longstanding rivalry is renewed with California at Stanford at 7:30 p.m. with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas on the call.
Additional Highlighted Games
- Tuesday/Wednesday
- Midweek MACtion includes Western Michigan at Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo on ESPN2, and Akron at Bowling Green and Central Michigan at Kent State on ESPNU.
- Friday
- Florida State at NC State (8 p.m., ESPN): Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra
- Saturday
- Harvard at Yale (Noon, ESPNU): Eric Frede and Jack Ford
- Tulane at Temple (3:45 p.m., ESPNU): Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker
ESPN Radio
In addition to the pair of SEC clashes in action on ESPN Radio, this week’s ESPN Radio College Football Tailgate will be on site in Madison for Illinois at Wisconsin with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.
ESPN+
Week 13 brings another full slate of college football to ESPN+, featuring key matchups from across the country. No. 24 South Florida travels to UAB at 3 p.m., with Pete Sousa and Forrest Conoly on the call. Also at 3 p.m., UConn visits Florida Atlantic, as AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray and Savanna Collins provide commentary. The day continues with a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. with Oklahoma State at UCF called by Brian Custer and Leger Douzable.
ESPN+ is also the exclusive home for the first rounds of the NCAA Division II and Division III Championships. Two dozen postseason games are set for the platform Saturday afternoon, starting at noon. Full details can be found at NCAA.com.
ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 13 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Please note: all rankings are the previous week’s CFP Rankings
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, Nov 18
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Northern Illinois
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Bowling Green
Shawn Kenney, Je’Rod Cherry
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 19
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Kent State
Jack Kizer, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 20
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Arkansas State
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 21
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at NC State&
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 22
|Noon
|Missouri at No. 11 Oklahoma*^
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 15 Miami at Virginia Tech*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 20 Louisville at SMU
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Harvard at Yale
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Delaware at Wake Forest
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Samford at No. 3 Texas A&M
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Marilyn Payne
|SEC Network+
|Noon
|Dartmouth at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Fordham at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|Noon
|North Carolina Central at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Western Carolina at VMI
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Union (NY) at Muhlenberg
|ESPN+
|Noon
|LaGrange at Framingham State
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Washington & Jefferson at Susquehanna
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Cortland at Springfield
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Lehigh at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Charlotte at No. 5 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Washington State at James Madison
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Marist at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Princeton at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|UT Martin at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bucknell at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Georgetown at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|San Diego at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Dayton at Davidson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Morehead State at Drake
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|The Citadel at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Murray State at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bentley at Kutztown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Assumption at Indiana (PA)
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Frostburg State at Johnson C. Smith
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|California (PA) at Virginia Union
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Valdosta State at Albany State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Benedict at Wingate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky State at Newberry
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Northwood at Ferris State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Minnesota Duluth at Ashland
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Minnesota State at Findlay
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Truman State at Indianapolis
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|North Greenville at West Florida
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Crown (MN) at Wheaton (IL)
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Grove City at Hanover
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Coe at Concordia Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Wofford
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at No. 4 Alabama
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Tori Petry
|SEC Network+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at Auburn
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle
|SEC Network+
|2 p.m.
|Montana State at Montana
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Duquesne at Robert Morris
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southern Utah at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Dakota State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Missouri State at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Ball State at Toledo
Kelsie Kasper, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Northwest Missouri State at Harding
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Chadron State at Pittsburg State
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Marshall at App State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Liberty at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|New Mexico State at UTEP
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Weber State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UConn at Florida Atlantic
AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray, Savanna Collins
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 24 South Florida at UAB
Pete Sousa, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UT Permian Basin at CSU Pueblo
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Chapman at Whitworth
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 10 Texas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Tom Ramsey, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at UTSA
Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Howard
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Jackson State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|Tulane at Temple
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 13 Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at UCF
Brian Custer, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Georgia State at Troy
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Idaho State at Idaho
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sacramento State at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|McNeese at Lamar
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Western Colorado at Central Washington
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Texas State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at UT Rio Grande Valley
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Georgia Tech*&
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 23 Tennessee at Florida*
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Mike Couzens, Freddie Coleman, Mike Peasley
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|7:30 p.m.
|North Texas at Rice
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|California at Stanford
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Arizona State at Colorado
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center