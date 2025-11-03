Week 11 of College Football on ESPN Networks Showcases 14 Top 25 Teams and 85+ Showdowns
Top 10 showdown between the Big 12’s top 2 teams: No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech on ABC
Week 11 of ESPN’s award-winning presentation of college football features ranked showdowns, storied rivalries and the return of midweek MACtion, headlined by 14 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
ABC’s Saturday lineup showcases a trio of marquee matchups. The day begins at noon ET with the game of the year in the Big 12 featuring undefeated No. 8 BYU against No. 9 Texas Tech, called by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. The showdown in Lubbock is also the host for the Week 11 edition of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. In the afternoon, No. 3 Texas A&M visits No. 19 Missouri at 3:30 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. The nightcap spotlights one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries, as LSU takes on No. 4 Alabama on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers/Crimson Tide tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
ESPN’s coverage of ranked squads kicks off Friday night as No. 22 Memphis plays host to Tulane at 9 p.m., with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the call. ESPN opens Saturday at noon as No. 5 Georgia travels to Mississippi State, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. The double Dawgs duel is also featured on SEC Network with a Skycast option. At 3:30 p.m., No. 18 Miami hosts Syracuse with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call, with a Command Center viewing option on ACC Network. Primetime features an ACC clash between No. 12 Virginia and Wake Forest at 7 p.m., led by Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich. ESPN2’s Saturday schedule concludes under the lights with No. 14 Louisville hosting California at 7 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.
SEC Network spotlights an in-conference battle as Auburn visits No. 15 Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Tori Petry call the action from Nashville. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, Florida and Kentucky face off from Lexington with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. Streaming on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App is No. 7 Ole Miss hosting The Citadel at 1 p.m., with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber announcing the action.
ACC Network showcases a pair of key matchups throughout Saturday. At noon, SMU visits Boston College with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas. Primetime brings a rivalry showdown as Florida State meets Clemson at 7:30 p.m., called by Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle.
Midweek MACtion returns in Week 11, kicking off on ESPN2 on consecutive nights. Miami (Ohio) faces Ohio on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel on the call. On Wednesday, Northern Illinois visits Toledo at 7 p.m., with Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman in the booth. ESPNU continues the midweek MACtion slate Wednesday at 7 p.m. as Kent State takes on Ball State, featuring Matt Schumacker and Dustin Fox.
Additional Highlighted Games
- Thursday, Nov. 6: UTSA at South Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Friday, Nov. 7: Harvard at Columbia (7 p.m., ESPN2)
- Eric Frede, Jack Ford
ESPN+
ESPN+ showcases another full weekend of college football in Week 11, featuring key matchups from across the MAC, American and the FCS. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. as Bowling Green visits Eastern Michigan, with Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh on the call. At 2 p.m., UAB travels to Rice, featuring Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly and Smacker Miles. The afternoon continues at 3 p.m. with Tulsa at Florida Atlantic, called by AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray and Maria Trivelpiece. Rounding out the day, Southern meets Alcorn State at 4 p.m., with Jason Ross Jr. and Tyoka Jackson on the mic.
ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio showcases two premier broadcasts featuring ranked matchups. At 11:30 a.m., No. 2 Indiana faces Penn State with Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Marilyn Payne. Later at 3:30 p.m., No. 6 Oregon is on the road at Iowa, called by ESPN Radio’s lead commentary team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Tuscaloosa for LSU/Alabama with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.
College Football Playoff Top 25 Presented by Allstate
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2025 with the CFP Rankings Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. between the Armed Forces Classic and the Dick Vitale Invitational. Rece Davis hosts the show, joined live by college football analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, as well as ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich providing pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN.com and throughout the show.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 11 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Please note: all releases moving forward will include the previous week’s CFP Rankings rather than AP
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, Nov 4
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 5
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Toledo
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Ball State
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 6
|7:30 p.m.
|UTSA at South Florida
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at App State
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 7
|7 p.m.
|Harvard at Columbia
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Delaware State at Morgan State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Tulane at No. 22 Memphis
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 8
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 2 Indiana at Penn State
Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN Radio
|Noon
|No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/SEC Network
|Noon
|James Madison at Marshall
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Southern Miss at Arkansas State
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPNU
|Noon
|SMU at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Yale at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Wagner at Robert Morris
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Holy Cross at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Furman at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Virginia Lynchburg at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Lawrence Tech at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Stonehill at Central Connecticut
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Colgate at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|The Citadel at No. 7 Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network+
|1 p.m.
|Princeton at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Cornell at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bucknell at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Stetson at Marist
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|San Diego at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Drake
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Butler at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Illinois State at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Richmond at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Missouri State at Liberty
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Davidson
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Wofford at VMI
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Howard at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|UAB at Rice
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Albany State at Fort Valley State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee State at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Dakota State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Murray State at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Norfolk State at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|New Mexico Military at Navarro
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Mercer at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 6 Oregon at Iowa
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|3 p.m.
|Charlotte at East Carolina
Patrick Kinas, Reggie Walker, Savanna Collins
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tulsa at Florida Atlantic
AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Miles
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Montana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Weber State at Montana State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Utah Tech at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Delaware
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Florida International at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at UTEP
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 19 Missouri*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 18 Miami&*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN/ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Arizona
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Samford
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|South Dakota State at South Dakota
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 15 Vanderbilt
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Southern at Alcorn State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Georgia State at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Lamar
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Georgia at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Portland State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|McNeese at East Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Texas State at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|California at No. 14 Louisville
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UC Davis at Idaho
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|LSU at No. 4 Alabama*%^
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson&
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
*Skycast on ESPN App
%Skycast on ESPNU
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center