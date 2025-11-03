Week 11 of College Football on ESPN Networks Showcases 14 Top 25 Teams and 85+ Showdowns

Week 11 of ESPN’s award-winning presentation of college football features ranked showdowns, storied rivalries and the return of midweek MACtion, headlined by 14 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s Saturday lineup showcases a trio of marquee matchups. The day begins at noon ET with the game of the year in the Big 12 featuring undefeated No. 8 BYU against No. 9 Texas Tech, called by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. The showdown in Lubbock is also the host for the Week 11 edition of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. In the afternoon, No. 3 Texas A&M visits No. 19 Missouri at 3:30 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. The nightcap spotlights one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries, as LSU takes on No. 4 Alabama on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers/Crimson Tide tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

ESPN’s coverage of ranked squads kicks off Friday night as No. 22 Memphis plays host to Tulane at 9 p.m., with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the call. ESPN opens Saturday at noon as No. 5 Georgia travels to Mississippi State, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. The double Dawgs duel is also featured on SEC Network with a Skycast option. At 3:30 p.m., No. 18 Miami hosts Syracuse with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call, with a Command Center viewing option on ACC Network. Primetime features an ACC clash between No. 12 Virginia and Wake Forest at 7 p.m., led by Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich. ESPN2’s Saturday schedule concludes under the lights with No. 14 Louisville hosting California at 7 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.

SEC Network spotlights an in-conference battle as Auburn visits No. 15 Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Tori Petry call the action from Nashville. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, Florida and Kentucky face off from Lexington with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. Streaming on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App is No. 7 Ole Miss hosting The Citadel at 1 p.m., with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber announcing the action.

ACC Network showcases a pair of key matchups throughout Saturday. At noon, SMU visits Boston College with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas. Primetime brings a rivalry showdown as Florida State meets Clemson at 7:30 p.m., called by Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle.

Midweek MACtion returns in Week 11, kicking off on ESPN2 on consecutive nights. Miami (Ohio) faces Ohio on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel on the call. On Wednesday, Northern Illinois visits Toledo at 7 p.m., with Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman in the booth. ESPNU continues the midweek MACtion slate Wednesday at 7 p.m. as Kent State takes on Ball State, featuring Matt Schumacker and Dustin Fox.

Additional Highlighted Games

Thursday, Nov. 6: UTSA at South Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN) Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.

Friday, Nov. 7: Harvard at Columbia (7 p.m., ESPN2) Eric Frede, Jack Ford



ESPN+

ESPN+ showcases another full weekend of college football in Week 11, featuring key matchups from across the MAC, American and the FCS. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. as Bowling Green visits Eastern Michigan, with Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh on the call. At 2 p.m., UAB travels to Rice, featuring Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly and Smacker Miles. The afternoon continues at 3 p.m. with Tulsa at Florida Atlantic, called by AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray and Maria Trivelpiece. Rounding out the day, Southern meets Alcorn State at 4 p.m., with Jason Ross Jr. and Tyoka Jackson on the mic.

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio showcases two premier broadcasts featuring ranked matchups. At 11:30 a.m., No. 2 Indiana faces Penn State with Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Marilyn Payne. Later at 3:30 p.m., No. 6 Oregon is on the road at Iowa, called by ESPN Radio’s lead commentary team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Tuscaloosa for LSU/Alabama with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Presented by Allstate

ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2025 with the CFP Rankings Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. between the Armed Forces Classic and the Dick Vitale Invitational. Rece Davis hosts the show, joined live by college football analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, as well as ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich providing pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN.com and throughout the show.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 11 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Please note: all releases moving forward will include the previous week’s CFP Rankings rather than AP

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Nov 4 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Ohio

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel ESPN2 Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Toledo

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 7 p.m. Kent State at Ball State

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU Thu, Nov 6 7:30 p.m. UTSA at South Florida

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at App State

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPN2 Fri, Nov 7 7 p.m. Harvard at Columbia

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPN2 7 p.m. Delaware State at Morgan State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU 9 p.m. Tulane at No. 22 Memphis

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Nov 8 11:30 a.m. No. 2 Indiana at Penn State

Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Marilyn Payne ESPN Radio Noon No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech*

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC Noon No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN/SEC Network Noon James Madison at Marshall

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Noon Southern Miss at Arkansas State

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPNU Noon SMU at Boston College

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network Noon Yale at Brown ESPN+ Noon Wagner at Robert Morris ESPN+ Noon Holy Cross at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon Furman at Chattanooga ESPN+ Noon Virginia Lynchburg at Sacred Heart ESPN+ Noon Lawrence Tech at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+ Noon Stonehill at Central Connecticut ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Colgate at Lafayette ESPN+ 1 p.m. Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 1 p.m. The Citadel at No. 7 Ole Miss

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network+ 1 p.m. Princeton at Dartmouth ESPN+ 1 p.m. Cornell at Pennsylvania ESPN+ 1 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 1 p.m. Bucknell at Fordham ESPN+ 1 p.m. Stetson at Marist ESPN+ 1 p.m. San Diego at Valparaiso ESPN+ 1 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Drake ESPN+ 1 p.m. Butler at Morehead State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Illinois State at Indiana State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Richmond at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Missouri State at Liberty ESPN+ 1 p.m. Presbyterian at Davidson ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Gardner-Webb ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Wofford at VMI ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Howard at South Carolina State ESPN+ 2 p.m. UAB at Rice

Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 2 p.m. Albany State at Fort Valley State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Tennessee State at UT Martin ESPN+ 2 p.m. Lindenwood at Western Illinois ESPN+ 2 p.m. Incarnate Word at Northwestern State ESPN+ 2 p.m. North Dakota State at North Dakota ESPN+ 2 p.m. Murray State at Northern Iowa ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southern Illinois at Youngstown State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Norfolk State at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 2 p.m. New Mexico Military at Navarro ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Mercer at Western Carolina ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 6 Oregon at Iowa

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio 3 p.m. Charlotte at East Carolina

Patrick Kinas, Reggie Walker, Savanna Collins ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tulsa at Florida Atlantic

AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tuskegee at Miles ESPN+ 3 p.m. Eastern Washington at Montana ESPN+ 3 p.m. Weber State at Montana State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian ESPN+ 3 p.m. Utah Tech at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 3 p.m. Southern Utah at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 3 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Delaware ESPN+ 3 p.m. Florida International at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 3 p.m. Jacksonville State at UTEP ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 19 Missouri*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC 3:30 p.m. Syracuse at No. 18 Miami&*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN/ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Kansas at Arizona

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 3:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at Samford ESPN+ 4 p.m. South Dakota State at South Dakota

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU 4 p.m. Auburn at No. 15 Vanderbilt

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry SEC Network 4 p.m. Southern at Alcorn State

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 4 p.m. Kennesaw State at New Mexico State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Georgia State at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 4 p.m. SE Louisiana at Lamar ESPN+ 4 p.m. Central Arkansas at Austin Peay ESPN+ 4 p.m. West Georgia at North Alabama ESPN+ 5 p.m. Sacramento State at Portland State ESPN+ 5 p.m. McNeese at East Texas A&M ESPN+ 5 p.m. Texas State at Louisiana ESPN+ 6 p.m. Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona ESPN+ 6 p.m. Cal Poly at Idaho State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 7 p.m. California at No. 14 Louisville

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 7 p.m. UC Davis at Idaho ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. LSU at No. 4 Alabama*%^

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 7:30 p.m. Florida at Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Clemson&

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network

*Skycast on ESPN App

%Skycast on ESPNU

^4K Game of the Week

&ACC Game Day Operations Center