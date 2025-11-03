Week 11 of College Football on ESPN Networks Showcases 14 Top 25 Teams and 85+ Showdowns

Top 10 showdown between the Big 12’s top 2 teams: No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech on ABC

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Week 11 of ESPN’s award-winning presentation of college football features ranked showdowns, storied rivalries and the return of midweek MACtion, headlined by 14 Top 25 teams and 85+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s Saturday lineup showcases a trio of marquee matchups. The day begins at noon ET with the game of the year in the Big 12 featuring undefeated No. 8 BYU against No. 9 Texas Tech, called by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. The showdown in Lubbock is also the host for the Week 11 edition of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. In the afternoon, No. 3 Texas A&M visits No. 19 Missouri at 3:30 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. The nightcap spotlights one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries, as LSU takes on No. 4 Alabama on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers/Crimson Tide tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

ESPN’s coverage of ranked squads kicks off Friday night as No. 22 Memphis plays host to Tulane at 9 p.m., with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the call. ESPN opens Saturday at noon as No. 5 Georgia travels to Mississippi State, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. The double Dawgs duel is also featured on SEC Network with a Skycast option. At 3:30 p.m., No. 18 Miami hosts Syracuse with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call, with a Command Center viewing option on ACC Network. Primetime features an ACC clash between No. 12 Virginia and Wake Forest at 7 p.m., led by Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich. ESPN2’s Saturday schedule concludes under the lights with No. 14 Louisville hosting California at 7 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony.

SEC Network spotlights an in-conference battle as Auburn visits No. 15 Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Tori Petry call the action from Nashville. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, Florida and Kentucky face off from Lexington with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. Streaming on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App is No. 7 Ole Miss hosting The Citadel at 1 p.m., with Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber announcing the action.

ACC Network showcases a pair of key matchups throughout Saturday. At noon, SMU visits Boston College with Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas. Primetime brings a rivalry showdown as Florida State meets Clemson at 7:30 p.m., called by Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle.

Midweek MACtion returns in Week 11, kicking off on ESPN2 on consecutive nights. Miami (Ohio) faces Ohio on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel on the call. On Wednesday, Northern Illinois visits Toledo at 7 p.m., with Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman in the booth. ESPNU continues the midweek MACtion slate Wednesday at 7 p.m. as Kent State takes on Ball State, featuring Matt Schumacker and Dustin Fox.

Additional Highlighted Games

  • Thursday, Nov. 6: UTSA at South Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
    • Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Friday, Nov. 7: Harvard at Columbia (7 p.m., ESPN2)
    • Eric Frede, Jack Ford

ESPN+
ESPN+ showcases another full weekend of college football in Week 11, featuring key matchups from across the MAC, American and the FCS. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. as Bowling Green visits Eastern Michigan, with Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh on the call. At 2 p.m., UAB travels to Rice, featuring Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly and Smacker Miles. The afternoon continues at 3 p.m. with Tulsa at Florida Atlantic, called by AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray and Maria Trivelpiece. Rounding out the day, Southern meets Alcorn State at 4 p.m., with Jason Ross Jr. and Tyoka Jackson on the mic.

ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio showcases two premier broadcasts featuring ranked matchups. At 11:30 a.m., No. 2 Indiana faces Penn State with Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Marilyn Payne. Later at 3:30 p.m., No. 6 Oregon is on the road at Iowa, called by ESPN Radio’s lead commentary team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in Tuscaloosa for LSU/Alabama with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Presented by Allstate
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2025 with the CFP Rankings Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. between the Armed Forces Classic and the Dick Vitale Invitational. Rece Davis hosts the show, joined live by college football analysts Joey GallowayGreg McElroy and Booger McFarland, as well as ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich providing pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN.com and throughout the show.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 11 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Please note: all releases moving forward will include the previous week’s CFP Rankings rather than AP

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Tue, Nov 4 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel		 ESPN2
Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Toledo
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Kent State at Ball State
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 6 7:30 p.m. UTSA at South Florida
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at App State
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPN2
Fri, Nov 7 7 p.m. Harvard at Columbia
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Delaware State at Morgan State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Tulane at No. 22 Memphis
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Nov 8 11:30 a.m. No. 2 Indiana at Penn State
Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN Radio
Noon No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
Noon No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN/SEC Network
Noon James Madison at Marshall
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Southern Miss at Arkansas State
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPNU
Noon SMU at Boston College
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas		 ACC Network
Noon Yale at Brown  ESPN+
Noon Wagner at Robert Morris  ESPN+
Noon Holy Cross at Lehigh  ESPN+
Noon Furman at Chattanooga  ESPN+
Noon Virginia Lynchburg at Sacred Heart  ESPN+
Noon Lawrence Tech at Indiana Wesleyan  ESPN+
Noon Stonehill at Central Connecticut  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Colgate at Lafayette  ESPN+
1 p.m. Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
1 p.m. The Citadel at No. 7 Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber		 SEC Network+
1 p.m. Princeton at Dartmouth  ESPN+
1 p.m. Cornell at Pennsylvania  ESPN+
1 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois  ESPN+
1 p.m. Bucknell at Fordham  ESPN+
1 p.m. Stetson at Marist  ESPN+
1 p.m. San Diego at Valparaiso  ESPN+
1 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Drake  ESPN+
1 p.m. Butler at Morehead State  ESPN+
1 p.m. Illinois State at Indiana State  ESPN+
1 p.m. Richmond at Georgetown  ESPN+
1 p.m. Missouri State at Liberty  ESPN+
1 p.m. Presbyterian at Davidson  ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Gardner-Webb  ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Wofford at VMI  ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Howard at South Carolina State  ESPN+
2 p.m. UAB at Rice
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Albany State at Fort Valley State  ESPN+
2 p.m. Tennessee State at UT Martin  ESPN+
2 p.m. Lindenwood at Western Illinois  ESPN+
2 p.m. Incarnate Word at Northwestern State  ESPN+
2 p.m. North Dakota State at North Dakota  ESPN+
2 p.m. Murray State at Northern Iowa  ESPN+
2 p.m. Southern Illinois at Youngstown State  ESPN+
2 p.m. Norfolk State at North Carolina Central  ESPN+
2 p.m. New Mexico Military at Navarro  ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Mercer at Western Carolina  ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 6 Oregon at Iowa
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
3 p.m. Charlotte at East Carolina
Patrick Kinas, Reggie Walker, Savanna Collins		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Tulsa at Florida Atlantic
AJ Ricketts, Patrick Murray, Maria Trivelpiece		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Tuskegee at Miles  ESPN+
3 p.m. Eastern Washington at Montana  ESPN+
3 p.m. Weber State at Montana State  ESPN+
3 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian  ESPN+
3 p.m. Utah Tech at Abilene Christian  ESPN+
3 p.m. Southern Utah at Eastern Kentucky  ESPN+
3 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Delaware  ESPN+
3 p.m. Florida International at Middle Tennessee  ESPN+
3 p.m. Jacksonville State at UTEP  ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 19 Missouri*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC
3:30 p.m. Syracuse at No. 18 Miami&*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN/ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Kansas at Arizona
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at Samford  ESPN+
4 p.m. South Dakota State at South Dakota
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Auburn at No. 15 Vanderbilt
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry		 SEC Network
4 p.m. Southern at Alcorn State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Kennesaw State at New Mexico State  ESPN+
4 p.m. Georgia State at Coastal Carolina  ESPN+
4 p.m. SE Louisiana at Lamar  ESPN+
4 p.m. Central Arkansas at Austin Peay  ESPN+
4 p.m. West Georgia at North Alabama  ESPN+
5 p.m. Sacramento State at Portland State  ESPN+
5 p.m. McNeese at East Texas A&M  ESPN+
5 p.m. Texas State at Louisiana  ESPN+
6 p.m. Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona  ESPN+
6 p.m. Cal Poly at Idaho State  ESPN+
6 p.m. Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley  ESPN+
7 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
7 p.m. California at No. 14 Louisville
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
7 p.m. UC Davis at Idaho  ESPN+
7:30 p.m. LSU at No. 4 Alabama*%^
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
7:30 p.m. Florida at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
7:30 p.m. Florida State at Clemson&
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network

*Skycast on ESPN App
%Skycast on ESPNU
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
