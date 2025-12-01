ESPN and the V Foundation for Cancer Research announce 19th annual V Week for Cancer Research presented by Principal®

As part of ESPN’s continued commitment to fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ESPN’s 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research presented by Principal Financial Group® will begin on Giving Tuesday, Tuesday, Dec. 2, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 14. ESPN will drive awareness for the V Foundation and the legacy of Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, throughout its programming across platforms to encourage donations to fund life-saving cancer research. One hundred percent of all funds raised will be directed to cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $264 million for the V Foundation in the fight to end cancer.

ESPN and the V Foundation are proud to partner with Principal®, the presenting sponsor for this year’s V Week, marking the first presenting sponsor in the history of V Week. Through the efforts of Principal® employees and the generosity of the Principal® Foundation, the organizations are launching a $1 million match challenge to inspire greater giving in the fight against cancer.

Every donation made during V Week will double the impact of the Principal® Foundation contribution and advance the V Foundation’s mission to fund groundbreaking cancer research.

This year’s V Week will spotlight stories about the impact of cancer in the sports world and highlight the importance of cancer research and support for everyone affected. ESPN’s storytelling will encourage awareness, support and funding for vital research through inspiring stories and contributions from the sports community.

“For over three decades, Jim Valvano’s unforgettable message of hope and perseverance has inspired us all, as ESPN remains steadfast in the mission to achieve Victory Over Cancer®,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “As V Week returns, we’re reminded of the countless individuals—fans, athletes, coaches and families—whose strength fuels our efforts. Together with the V Foundation, ESPN is proud to bring the sports community together, amplify awareness and drive financial support to accelerate breakthroughs in cancer research.”

“Our mission at the V Foundation is simple: to fund game-changing cancer research and achieve Victory Over Cancer®. We are extremely appreciative for our founding partner ESPN, who has been steadfast in helping accelerate our mission,” said Clark Kinlin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “Giving Tuesday and V Week are special—an intersection of the sports world and the importance of innovative cancer research. This year, through the generosity of Principal employees and the Principal® Foundation, each donation will count toward the $1 million match challenge and double its impact! We are thankful for their partnership in funding lifesaving cancer research.”

“At Principal® , we believe lasting impact comes from working together toward a shared purpose,” said Beth Wood, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Principal®. “Through our Move to Make a Difference challenge, Principal® employees logged over a million miles—walking, running, wheeling, and biking—to raise $1 million for the V Foundation. This effort reflects our commitment to wellness and community, and we invite others to join us in raising funds to accelerate cancer research.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are an estimated 18.1 million cancer survivors living in the United States as of 2022, and that number is expected to be 26 million by 2040.

Fans can join the fight through a variety of initiatives throughout the 2025 V Week including but not limited to:

NFL My Cause My Cleats (NFL Weeks 13 & 14): As part of ESPN’s NFL Live, ahead of Monday Night Football on Dec. 1, a cleat showcasing support for the V Foundation will be featured during the broadcast as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative—which will be signed by ESPN’s Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge, Peter Schrager and Marcus Spears. Additionally, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo and Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach / passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio will be wearing V Foundation-inspired sneakers during the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats. The cleats from NFL Live , along with Ringo’s cleats, will then be auctioned at the V Foundation’s signature Boo-Yah event, with funds raised supporting the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. Cleats Images here .

Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2): ESPN and the V Foundation will promote the importance of accelerating Victory Over Cancer® by further supporting the V Foundation’s funding of the best and brightest cancer researchers in the country. Messaging begins on ESPN Radio at 6 a.m. ET, and it continues throughout Giving Tuesday and V Week. The lineup of radio shows simulcast on ESPN2 during Giving Tuesday include Unsportsmanlike (6-10 a.m. ET), Clinton & Friends (10 a.m. – Noon ET), The Rich Eisen Show (Noon – 3 p.m. ET), Freddie & Harry (3-7 p.m. ET), Amber & Ian (7-10 p.m. ET), GameNight (10 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET) and SportsCenter All Night (1 – 6 a.m. ET).

The ESPN Roadblock (Dec. 3): The Roadblock is a 15-minute special as well as a tribute to his legacy and the impact of the V Foundation. Included this year will be an excerpt of the feature that celebrates the 10 years since Stuart Scott’s ESPYS speech. The Roadblock runs from 7-7:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 3 across nearly all ESPN networks and platforms.

Men’s Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 9): The 2025 doubleheader will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden. Clemson will square off against BYU at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, followed by a battle of the last three national champions—Florida and UConn—at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN also will be launching a merchandise collection honoring Jim Valvano and Stuart Scott at the Jimmy V Classic. One hundred percent of the royalties that ESPN earns from the merchandise will be donated to the V Foundation.

Boo-Yah Gala (Dec. 9-10): In New York City, the V Foundation will host this signature event as a tribute to the late Stuart Scott. Coinciding with the premiere of the upcoming 30 for 30 “Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott,” funds raised at the event will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund dedicated to tackling racial disparities in cancer outcomes which, in total, has raised $8.3 million to support equity-driven research and underrepresented scientists. Through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, the V Foundation has awarded $22.5 million in research grants to 64 grantees across North America. This year, the V Foundation is announcing the inaugural Stuart Scott IMPACT Award at the Boo-Yah Gala & Auction. The first honoree is ESPN NFL Analyst, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cancer Thriver Randy Moss. Tickets are available at v.org .

“Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott” (Dec. 10): The next installment of ESPN’s Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series chronicles the trailblazing ESPN anchor who broke barriers, brought hip-hop culture to SportsCenter and inspired millions through his career and courageous battle with cancer. The film will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN app. The film features appearances and commentary from an extraordinary lineup of friends, colleagues and admirers, including Charles Barkley, Chris Berman, Vince Carter, Linda Cohn, Common, Michael Eric Dyson, Herm Edwards, Rich Eisen, Kevin Frazier, Mike Greenberg, Jay Harris, Ernie Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Shaquille O’Neal, Robin Roberts, Jeremy Schaap, John Skipper, Kenny Smith, and Michael Smith, along with Scott’s family — Jacqueline, Kimberley, Sydni, Synthia, Susan, Stephen, and Taelor Scott — who share deeply personal memories of his humor, drive and humanity.

Women’s Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 10): The Women’s Jimmy V Classic features Iowa vs. Iowa State. This matchup will be played in Ames at the Hilton Coliseum on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Fight Like Hell Night (Dec. 13): UFC continues to support the V Foundation in part through Fight Like Hell Night. This year, UFC coverage will focus on related storytelling and calls to action in support of the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. Fight Like Hell Night also will feature Stuart Scott-related content and personal cancer stories from the UFC community. While battling cancer, Scott would do MMA training after chemotherapy treatments. Fight coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. UFC fans can give at v.org/UFC.

For more information, visit the V Foundation’s website at v.org. The site amplifies the stories of impact of cancer research, the people leading this work and cancer thrivers who have benefitted from research to make progress toward the V Foundation’s vision of Victory Over Cancer®. Direct donations can be made at v.org/donate.

-30-

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use the power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship.

About The V Foundation

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

About Principal® Foundation

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. (“Principal Foundation”) is a duly recognized Section 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. (“Principal”) operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so. Established in 1987, Principal Foundation works with organizations that are helping to shape and support the journey to financial security by ensuring access to essential needs, fostering social and cultural connections, and promoting financial inclusion. Principal Foundation supports a diverse community of 85 charitable organizations across the globe. To learn more, visit PrincipalFoundation.org.

Principal community relations supports the communities where affiliates of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392 operates. Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Company®, a member of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392. – 5012709-112025

Press Contacts

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]