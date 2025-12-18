ESPN blankets the College Football Playoff with live studio programming across First Round campus sites and Bristol HQ

ESPN boasts live, on-site studio programming from Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M

Multiple studio sets and networks anchoring in both College Station and Norman

Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest live from inside Kyle Field

College GameDay and SEC Nation double dipping with each program presenting live shows Friday night (Norman, Okla.) and Saturday morning (College Station, Texas)

ESPN is rolling into the College Football Playoff First Round Presented by Allstate with its most expansive on‑site studio lineup yet, taking over multiple campuses with live studio programming on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network and ACC Network. Multiple sets, double‑duty studio shows and full‑commentator team deployments will anchor a massive weekend, highlighted by College GameDay and SEC Nation delivering back‑to‑back editions from both Norman and College Station as CFP action kicks off Friday and Saturday. TNT Sports also has a robust presence for the CFP First Round, with full details here.

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot puts in double duty with back-to-back shows for the two matchups on ESPN networks for the College Football Playoff First Round. The premier pregame show will be live from both the University of Oklahoma’s South Oval on Friday, Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m. ET, and from 9 a.m. – noon from Aggie Park at Texas A&M for the traditional three-hour edition of the show. Both shows will be live on ESPN, Disney+ and the ESPN App.

On Friday, the show airs from 6-8 p.m. from Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, kicking off outside the stadium from 6-7 p.m. before moving inside to the concourse at the halfway point. Host and Alabama alum Rece Davis is at the helm for his 11th season and will be live from Norman, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin will also be live from Oklahoma.

Friday’s guest lineup features stadium arrival interviews with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, as well as Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe joining the program and guest picker and Sooners legend Brian Bosworth. This is Oklahoma’s 11th time hosting GameDay, having gone 7-3 in their previous 10 times hosting.

Show highlights & features include:

Cameras inside the locker rooms as the players suit up

All-access inside the preps of Alabama and Oklahoma with Kalen DeBoer and Brett Venables wired for sound

Pete Thamel will have the latest on the Michigan Wolverines as they continue their search for a new head coach.

will have the latest on the Michigan Wolverines as they continue their search for a new head coach. Mateer’s Mountain: Oklahoma QB John Mateer opened the season with a record‑breaking debut and early Heisman hype before a late-game hand injury against Auburn required surgery. His recovery has been quick, though his return to form has been slower, as the Sooners remain in the national title hunt and Mateer works to recapture his early magic. Marty Smith

Oklahoma QB John Mateer opened the season with a record‑breaking debut and early Heisman hype before a late-game hand injury against Auburn required surgery. His recovery has been quick, though his return to form has been slower, as the Sooners remain in the national title hunt and Mateer works to recapture his early magic. Taming The Tide: In their short SEC rivalry, Oklahoma has continued its success over Alabama. OU upset the Tide last season and again this year in Tuscaloosa during a key CFP stretch. Despite Alabama’s history, they’re now 2‑5‑1 all‑time against the Sooners, with five losses in the last six matchups.

On Saturday, College GameDay originates from College Station, Texas, at Kyle Field from 9 a.m.–noon, again opening outside the stadium before moving to the field for the final hour. Reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims join the rest of the GameDay cast in Aggieland as Texas A&M and Miami each make their CFP debuts. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal join the show, alongside guest picker and Aggie great Johnny Manziel. This is Texas A&M’s ninth time hosting GameDay and 12th appearance on the show overall.

Back for its third season, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest will offer an exclusive competition during the live show. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. For just the second time ever, the contest will be inside the stadium with the 12th Man cheering them on. McAfee has given out more than $5 million of his own money in prizes and charity donations across his time on the show. Full details, including official rules, can be found here.

Show highlights & features include:

Jess Sims will share her first-hand experience from attending the first-ever CFP Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday night.

will share her first-hand experience from attending the first-ever CFP Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday night. Katie George will have a report from The Grove in Oxford before Ole Miss plays its first game since Lane Kiffin’s departure.

will have a report from The Grove in Oxford before Ole Miss plays its first game since Lane Kiffin’s departure. Camera on Miami’s bus as the Hurricanes make their drives from the team hotel to the stadium

Cameras inside the locker rooms as the players suit up

Mic’d Up will feature Hurricanes DE Akheem Mesidor pregame from the field

will feature Hurricanes DE Akheem Mesidor pregame from the field All-access inside the preps of all six teams playing Saturday with the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M LB Taurean York, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, and James Madison head coach Bob Chesney wired for sound.

Life After Lane: When LSU hired Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss at the end of the season, the Rebels were left to regroup while still contending for a national title. Marty Smith visits Oxford to see how new head coach Pete Golding and the players have moved on after Kiffin’s departure.

When LSU hired Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss at the end of the season, the Rebels were left to regroup while still contending for a national title. visits Oxford to see how new head coach Pete Golding and the players have moved on after Kiffin’s departure. Reed-emption: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, who sparked an upset of No. 8 LSU last season, has led the Aggies to a resurgence and into the College Football Playoff in his first year as the full-time starter. Ryan McGee reports.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, who sparked an upset of No. 8 LSU last season, has led the Aggies to a resurgence and into the College Football Playoff in his first year as the full-time starter. reports. South Beach Sack Exchange: Miami’s dominant pass‑rush duo, Reuben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, have totaled 11.5 sacks in 12 games and helped push the Hurricanes into the College Football Playoff under the guidance of position coach and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. Jen Lada

Miami’s dominant pass‑rush duo, Reuben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, have totaled 11.5 sacks in 12 games and helped push the Hurricanes into the College Football Playoff under the guidance of position coach and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. 12th Man Magic: Trailing 30-3 at halftime, Texas A&M rallied for a 31–30 win over South Carolina – the biggest comeback in school history – effectively securing a CFP berth and boosting belief in a special Aggies season.

Trailing 30-3 at halftime, Texas A&M rallied for a 31–30 win over South Carolina – the biggest comeback in school history – effectively securing a CFP berth and boosting belief in a special Aggies season. Home Cookin’: Teams hosting CFP opening‑round games get the advantage of playing at home for the holidays – momentum that could help set up a national championship run. Ryan McGee

Halftime/Studio Wraps

Studio wraps will complement ESPN’s MegaCast presentation throughout the weekend. On Friday night on ABC and ESPN, SEC Nation’s Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper and Jordan Rodgers will provide halftime studio coverage from Norman, Okla. On Saturday early afternoon, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Joey Galloway will team up for halftime from College Station, Texas on ABC and ESPN. The 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. games on TNT Sports will feature Kevin Negandhi and Booger McFarland from ESPN’s Bristol studios, delivering real-time analysis, highlights and insight across the day’s CFP First Round action.

SEC Network

SECN has complete coverage of the quartet of SEC teams competing in the CFP First Round. SEC Nation Presented by Allstate spearheads on-site programming from both Norman, Okla. and College Station, Texas, with Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Paul Finebaum and Roman Harper on the desk. Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson and Chris Doering will be live with additional studio coverage from Oxford, Miss., with supplemental studio support from SECN anchor Peter Burns in Charlotte. Full details.

ACC Network

ACC Network will deliver comprehensive on‑site and in‑studio coverage surrounding Miami’s appearance in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Texas A&M, originating from the southeast corner of Kyle Field. Coverage begins Friday with ACC PM from 4-6 p.m., featuring a dual‑presence studio presentation from both College Station and Bristol. Taylor Tannebaum, Eddie Royal, Eric Mac Lain and Jimbo Fisher will anchor the College Station desk, while Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Mark Richt and Roddy Jones contribute from Bristol.

On Saturday, ACCN’s studio coverage continues with ACC Huddle live from the field from 11 a.m. to noon. Tannebaum, Royal, Mac Lain and Fisher return to Kyle Field, with SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee joining the Huddle crew. The full Huddle cast will provide halftime studio of the Hurricanes/Aggies action on ACC Network and, following the final whistle, the team caps the day with ACC Huddle Final Score at 4 p.m.

SEC Nation and ACC Huddle will feature a special crossover “analyst swap” on Saturday morning, giving fans a chance to get to know their opponent from the perspective of the other show’s analysts. Fisher and Mac Lain will join SEC Nation, while Tebow and Harper will appear on ACC Huddle. Each crossover segment will air individually within its respective show, offering viewers a unique look at insights from the opponent’s conference network.

ESPN Digital

Saturday night following CFP showdown between JMU and Oregon, The Wrap-Up: CFP First Round will be live on ESPN social platforms and the ESPN App. Hosted by Sam Ravech, Skubie Mageza and Matt Simms, the guys will break down all of the CFP First Round games as well as look ahead to the next round of action and preview the quarterfinal matchups.

ESPN Marketing Celebrates CFP Host Schools with a “Big Congrats” and Custom Snap Map

To celebrate the two First Round games being played on ESPN networks, ESPN Marketing officially welcomed Oklahoma and Texas A&M fans with a “Big Congrats” …literally. Now on campus at the South Oval near Dale Hall (OU) and outside East Entry 8 of Kyle Field across from Aggie Park (Texas A&M) are giant congratulations notes celebrating each team’s foray into college football’s premier postseason. Additionally, fans can dive into Snapchat as ESPN College GameDay Built by The Home Depot takes over from Oklahoma and Texas A&M on the platform’s signature Snap Map. Fans whose teams are playing in First Round games from Norman and College Station can view Snaps from fans on site with a custom GameDay site location.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.