ESPN Extends Sports Betting Analyst Pamela Maldonado

ESPN has reached a multi-year extension with sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado. Maldonado, who was hired in Aug. 2024 on a non-exclusive basis, will be exclusively with ESPN as of Dec. 1.

She will continue to provide sports betting coverage and analysis for college football, NFL, golf and tennis, primarily for ESPN.com’s betting editorial coverage.

“Pamela has elevated our sports betting coverage by using a combination of extensive sports knowledge, analytical research and entertainment,” said Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com. “We’re glad to have her back as we continue to provide fans with the best-in-class sports betting coverage they seek from our analysts.”

Said Maldonado, “I’m grateful to keep building with ESPN. This is a place that values preparation and perspective, and that’s the work that drives me. I’m proud of what we’ve built so far and motivated to keep bringing clarity and real insights to the sports betting space.”