ESPN NBA schedule update: Denver Nuggets visit Boston Celtics on January 7

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, January 7, the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown will host the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time NBA MVP and the league’s rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors game.

Following the game, at 9:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a star-studded matchup Presented by State Farm as the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and league scoring leader Luka Dončić, visit the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. The matchup moves from its previous 7:30 p.m. start time.

NBA Countdown precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN continues its annual NBA on Christmas Day tradition on Thursday, December 25, with 14 consecutive hours of live NBA coverage, featuring a blockbuster 5-game slate presented by State Farm available across ABC, ESPN and the new ESPN App, streaming via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication.

