ESPN networks showcase wall-to-wall coverage for Dr Pepper Championship Week

ESPN will deliver an extensive slate of trophy-raising action during Dr Pepper Championship Week, featuring some of the sport’s biggest matchups on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio and ESPN+. Champions will be crowned for the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, SEC, Sun Belt and SWAC. Championship Week concludes ESPN’s regular season presentation of more than 1,000 live games across ESPN networks.

ABC will present four marquee matchups on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5 and 6, as teams fight for conference titles and College Football Playoff contention. On Friday, the American Championship between North Texas and Tulane kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with coverage on ABC led by Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich, while Chris Carlin, Tom Ramsey and Marilyn Payne handle the ESPN Radio call. Leading into the championship game, ESPN+ will stream the American Football Championship Pregame Show with Maria Trivelpiece, Rene Ingoglia and Leger Douzable.

Saturday begins with the Edward Jones Big 12 Championship at noon, featuring BYU and Texas Tech from AT&T Stadium. ABC coverage will feature Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George and Kris Budden, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley on ESPN Radio. The Big 12 Championship Preview: Inside the 12 featuring Pete Sousa and Taylor McHargue airs at 11 p.m. on ESPN2 Friday night.

Later that afternoon, the SEC Championship on ABC Presented by Dr Pepper takes center stage at 4 p.m. as Georgia faces Alabama in Atlanta. ABC’s broadcast will feature Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge, while ESPN provides a Field Pass alternate presentation with Will Compton, Taylor Lewan, Josh Pate and Harry Douglas presented by The Pat McAfee Show. SEC Network will also showcase the Bulldogs/Crimson Tide tussle with a SkyCast viewing option, and the action from Atlanta serves as this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

The day concludes with the ACC Championship Presented by Subway at 8 p.m. from Charlotte, where Duke takes on Virginia. ABC coverage will be led by Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Taylor McGregor, with the ESPN Radio broadcast showcasing the network’s lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. ACC Championship Field Pass with ACC Huddle features cast members Taylor Tannebaum, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal on ACC Network with additional guest analysts to be announced in the coming days.

Continuing the technology that debuted this year, the ACC Championship Presented by Subway will feature the widely praised, fan favorite ACC Game Day Operations Center, as well as a pair of RefCams and audio used on the umpire and center judge.

ESPN’s coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m. with the Sun Belt Championship as Troy takes on James Madison, called by Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra. On Saturday at noon, the MAC Championship between Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan will air on ESPN, featuring commentary from Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis.

ESPN2 will showcase the SWAC Championship on Saturday at 2 p.m., with Prairie View A&M facing Jackson State with Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker and Madison Hock announcing the action. In late night action, ESPN2 will feature the final matchup of the FCS Second Round as Rhode Island takes on UC Davis, with Chris Sylvester and Craig Haubert on the call.

ESPN+

ESPN+ continues its coverage of the FCS Championship Second Round throughout Saturday. The action begins at noon with Villanova at Lehigh, called by Robert Lee and Barrett Brooks and South Dakota at Mercer, featuring Kelsie Kasper and Forrest Conoly. At 1 p.m., Illinois State faces North Dakota State with Shawn Kenney and Charles Arbuckle, North Dakota meets Tarleton State with Jack Benjamin and Doc Holliday and Abilene Christian battles Stephen F. Austin with Ted Emrich and LaDarrin McLane. At 2 p.m., South Dakota State visits Montana with Richard Cross and Jeff Woody, while Yale takes on Montana State with Jason Ross Jr and Tyoka Jackson.

ESPN Radio

In addition to the full slate of conference championship action on ESPN Radio, this week’s ESPN Radio College Football Tailgate will be on site in Atlanta for an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. ahead of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More details.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed on Tuesday

ESPN will exclusively reveal the penultimate College Football Playoff Top 25 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, as well as college football insider Heather Dinich.

College Football Playoff Selection Day on the Horizon

ESPN’s conference championship weekend will conclude Sunday, Dec. 7, with College Football Playoff Selection Day. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s final rankings, which will determine the 12-team CFP bracket in the College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T. Later in the day, the full Bowl Season schedule and opponents will be released. Full details regarding Selection Day studio programming will be announced later this week.

