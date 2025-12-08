ESPN unveils more MLB game selections for key dates in 2026

ESPN to exclusively air New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on Memorial Day May 25

ESPN today announced more Major League Baseball game selections for key dates during the 2026 regular season. ESPN will begin its new 30-game regular season slate on Wednesday, April 15 – MLB Jackie Robinson Day – when it exclusively airs the New York Mets vs. reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers game from Dodger Stadium at 10 p.m. ET.

In addition, ESPN will exclusively air a special Memorial Day matchup on Monday, May 25, as the New York Yankees and American League M.V.P. Aaron Judge visit the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt, Jr. at 3:30 p.m. from Kauffman Stadium.

These games join two previously announced matchups as key MLB dates for ESPN in 2026. On Thursday, July 16, the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB’s second-half opener, exclusively on ESPN at 7 p.m.

ESPN will also continue as the exclusive home of the MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life from Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League Baseball World Series presented by T-Mobile. The 2026 matchup features the Atlanta Braves vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m.

For more information on ESPN’s new, multi-faceted rights agreement with Major League Baseball, including its rights acquisition of MLB.TV, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

MLB on ESPN key dates

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Apr. 15 10 p.m. MLB Jackie Robinson Day: New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Mon, May 25 3:30 p.m. Memorial Day: New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Thu, July 16 7 p.m. MLB second-half opener: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Sun, Aug. 23 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life: Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

*All games exclusively on ESPN

