SEC Network spotlights wall-to-wall coverage surrounding 2025 SEC Championship, beginning Dec. 4

Four straight days of championship and postseason coverage from Atlanta and Charlotte

Ludacris performs live on Marty & McGee as part of T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert

Full Championship Saturday showcase with studio programming kicking off at noon

The 2025 SEC Championship game has arrived, and SEC Network is Atlanta-bound as the programming surrounding the title bout includes more than 20 hours of coverage from ATL. Programming will originate from SECN’s sets at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Building C and on the field from Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS). SEC Network’s Charlotte studios will air additional programming on Thursday and Sunday.

Coverage begins Thursday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. ET with the coaches’ press conferences on SEC Now, hosted by Dari Nowkhah. Fans will hear from Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey – as he gives his state of the SEC. Additionally, viewers will watch the pressers of both Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heading into the conference title clash. The Paul Finebaum Show is set to air immediately following SEC Now before SEC Network heads down I-85 to Atlanta.

Friday’s on-site coverage begins with SEC This Morning – Peter Burns and Chris Doering will be live from the Georgia World Congress Center’s Building C from 8-11 a.m. on SEC Network and Sirius XM channel 374. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville will kick off its coverage at 3 p.m. from Paul Finebaum’s set at the GWCC. #FinebaumFriday guest appearances include Commissioner Sankey, among others.

Later that evening, Laura Rutledge sits down with both DeBoer and Smart for SEC Now: The Championship Coaches Presented by Regions Bank (7 p.m.). Immediately following, SEC Now closes out Friday’s programming from Atlanta at 7:30 p.m., with Nowkhah anchoring the desk. He is joined at the GWCC set with his SEC Football Final crew of Doering and Benjamin Watson.

The Championship Saturday slate kicks off at noon with Marty & McGee from the Georgia World Congress Center, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape.

As part of the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, the show will feature a live performance from Ludacris and Commissioner Sankey will also join Marty & McGee on set.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper brings fans all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights needed ahead of kickoff. Rutledge guides the game-day conversations with Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tim Tebow, Finebaum, Smith and McGee. The three-hour show will begin at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the GWCC at 1 p.m., then shift to the field set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3 p.m. for the final hour. Additional guests for Marty & McGee and SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will be announced throughout the week.

During the live game action, SEC Network will offer an alternate television viewing experience for fans with a SkyCast. Viewers can watch Alabama take on Georgia from this alt-cast on SECN. During halftime, fans can catch Rutledge, Harper, Rodgers and Tebow recapping the first half action.

After the game, SEC Network has fans covered with Rutledge returning to the hosting chair for SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. She is to be joined by SEC Nation analysts Tebow, Harper and Rodgers.

Sunday night, following a full slate of Selection Day programming across ESPN platforms, Nowkhah hosts SEC Now: Postseason Special at 6 p.m., joined by Gene Chizik, Doering and Harper in SEC Network’s Charlotte studios to highlight the SEC squads selected to the postseason.

This year’s SEC FanFare activation highlights how ESPN is the home for everything SEC fans want in their sports experience, all in one place. Each room in the experience will uniquely showcase all the ways ESPN serves the SEC fans, across SEC Network, SEC football, the College Football Playoff and the enhanced ESPN App. The experience will include numerous photo opportunities, including with a life size SEC Championship trophy and a customizable 12-team CFP bracket. Additionally, fans will be able to meet ESPN’s mascot App-E from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET during FanFare on Saturday. Fans can also take home giveaways including tumblers, customizable koozies, t-shirts and tote bags.

T-Mobile Concert (T-Mobile Release)

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ludacris will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 6, ahead of the SEC Championship game. Ludacris will take the stage in Building C of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. The concert kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET. The first two songs of the concert will be broadcast live on the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper on SEC Network.

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. This fan experience is open to the public with no ticket required on Friday, Dec. 5 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. In addition to Marty & McGee’s live broadcast, the event will also be the site for the live broadcast of the network’s SEC Nation show which will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee will be live from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. For more information, visit SECsports.com.

Additional SECN Highlights:

SEC Inside: Football Championship (Tue, Dec. 9 – 10 p.m.) Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. This episode will showcase the week leading up to the SEC Championship Game and all the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

SEC Network social and digital will have full coverage from Atlanta, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on com and more.

SEC NETWORK PROGRAMMING – 2025 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Date Time (ET) Programming Commentators Set Location Thu, Dec 4 1:30 p.m. SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Press Conferences Dari Nowkhah Charlotte 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Paul Finebaum Charlotte Fri, Dec 5 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Peter Burns, Chris Doering GWCC 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville Paul Finebaum GWCC 7 p.m. SEC Now: The Championship Coaches Presented by Regions Bank Laura Rutledge MBS 7:30 p.m. SEC Now Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering GWCC Sat, Dec 6 Noon Marty & McGee Marty Smith, Ryan McGee GWCC 1 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Paul Finebaum GWCC/MBS 4 p.m. SkyCast: Georgia vs. Alabama Natural Sound MBS Halftime Georgia vs. Alabama Halftime Show Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tim Tebow, MBS After the game SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers MBS Sun, Dec 7 6 p.m. SEC Now: Postseason Special Dari Nowkhah, Gene Chizik, Roman Harper, Chris Doering Charlotte Tue, Dec 9 10 p.m. SEC Inside: Football Championship Thu, Dec 11 7 p.m. 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team – SEC Edition Dari Nowkhah, Tim Tebow Charlotte

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.

