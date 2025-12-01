Third annual ACC/SEC men’s and women’s basketball challenge takes center stage on ESPN networks, Dec. 2-4

Men’s Challenge features 10 teams in the AP Top 25, including No. 4 Duke, No. 6 Louisville, No. 12 Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Florida, No. 16 North Carolina, No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 25 Arkansas

Women’s Challenge features 11 teams in the AP Top 25, including No. 2 Texas, No. 3 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 North Carolina, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 22 Louisville

ESPN announced the commentator teams for the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, a multi-night event that matches men’s and women’s college basketball teams from two of the nation’s top conferences.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over two days: Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the Women’s Challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. Both challenges will feature games across ESPN networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. All games from the Challenge will also be available on the ESPN app.

The marquee ESPN doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 2 showcases the reigning national champions in No. 15 Florida against 2024 national semifinalist No. 4 Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky in a battle of the bluebloods at 9:30 p.m. On Wednesday, No. 6 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7:15 p.m.), followed by NC State at No. 20 Auburn at 9:15 p.m.

The trio of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden team up on ESPN to call the Florida-Duke matchup on Tuesday, followed by Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Jay Williams covering the North Carolina-Kentucky battle.

Wednesday’s ESPN showcases have Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the Louisville-Arkansas bout and Kevin Brown and Cory Alexandar calling NC State-Auburn.

2025 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tue, Dec. 2 7 p.m. No. 13 Tennessee at Syracuse

Wes Durham, Dennis Scott ESPN2 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Pittsburgh

Jay Alter, Randolph Childress ESPNU 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Anish Shroff, Chris Spatola SEC Network 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Doug Sherman, Terrence Oglesby ACC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden ESPN 9 p.m. Missouri at Notre Dame

Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry ESPNU 9 p.m. Miami at Ole Miss

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network 9 p.m. Georgia at Florida State

Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim ACC Network 9:30 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky

Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Jay Williams ESPN Wed, Dec. 3 7:15 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 Arkansas

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes ESPN 7:15 p.m. Clemson at No. 12 Alabama

Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix ESPNU 7:15 p.m. LSU at Boston College

Brian Custer, Jon Crispin ACC Network 9:15 p.m. NC State at No. 20 Auburn

Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander ESPN 9:15 p.m. Virginia at Texas

Lowell Galindo, Sean Farnham ESPNU 9:15 p.m. SMU at No. 17 Vanderbilt

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 9:15 p.m. Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Mike Morgan, Scott Williams ACC Network

The two-day women’s challenge will see multiple top-25 teams in action, including NC State at No. 9 Oklahoma tipping off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday, with No. 3 South Carolina heading to No. 22 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod are slated to call the Vanderbilt doubleheader as the No. 15 women’s team faces Virginia on SEC Network. Following on SECN at 9:15 p.m., Philpott and Weisbrod will once again team up to call the No. 17 Vanderbilt men’s game as the Commodores face SMU.

The duo of Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will call the battle between the Wolfpack and the Sooners on Wednesday (7:15 p.m.). Thursday, the ESPN doubleheader sees Mike Monaco and Andraya Carter team up as the Gamecocks head to take on the Cardinals (7 p.m.), followed by Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo calling the action from Cameron Indoor Arena as No. 5 LSU takes on Duke.

Additionally, ESPN2 showcases two top-25 battles on Thursday as Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli call No. 11 North Carolina at No. 2 Texas (7 p.m.). Following that matchup, Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck bring fans the action from No. 13 Ole Miss as the Rebels host No. 18 Notre Dame.

2025 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Dec. 3 5 p.m. No. 17 Kentucky at Miami

Ariya Massoudi, Nell Fortner ESPN2 5 p.m. Georgia at Florida State

Angel Gray, Kelly Gramlich ESPNU 5 p.m. Virginia at No. 15 Vanderbilt

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 5 p.m. Auburn at Syracuse

Kylen Mills, Angela Taylor ACC Network 7:15 p.m. NC State at No. 9 Oklahoma

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN2 7:15 p.m. Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli SEC Network 9:15 p.m. No. 17 Tennessee at Stanford

Krista Blunk, Stephanie White ESPN2 Thu, Dec. 4 5 p.m. Florida at Virginia Tech

Tom Werme, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina at No. 22 Louisville

Mike Monaco, Andraya Carter ESPN 7 p.m. No. 11 North Carolina at No. 2 Texas

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 7 p.m. Clemson at Alabama

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings ESPNU 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Mississippi State

Alex Loeb, Anne O’Neil SEC Network 7 p.m. Arkansas at SMU

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 5 LSU at Duke

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo ESPN 9 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 9 p.m. California at Missouri

Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd SEC Network

