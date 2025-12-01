Third annual ACC/SEC men’s and women’s basketball challenge takes center stage on ESPN networks, Dec. 2-4
- Men’s Challenge features 10 teams in the AP Top 25, including No. 4 Duke, No. 6 Louisville, No. 12 Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Florida, No. 16 North Carolina, No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 25 Arkansas
- Women’s Challenge features 11 teams in the AP Top 25, including No. 2 Texas, No. 3 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 North Carolina, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 22 Louisville
ESPN announced the commentator teams for the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, a multi-night event that matches men’s and women’s college basketball teams from two of the nation’s top conferences.
The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over two days: Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the Women’s Challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. Both challenges will feature games across ESPN networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. All games from the Challenge will also be available on the ESPN app.
The marquee ESPN doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 2 showcases the reigning national champions in No. 15 Florida against 2024 national semifinalist No. 4 Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky in a battle of the bluebloods at 9:30 p.m. On Wednesday, No. 6 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7:15 p.m.), followed by NC State at No. 20 Auburn at 9:15 p.m.
The trio of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden team up on ESPN to call the Florida-Duke matchup on Tuesday, followed by Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Jay Williams covering the North Carolina-Kentucky battle.
Wednesday’s ESPN showcases have Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the Louisville-Arkansas bout and Kevin Brown and Cory Alexandar calling NC State-Auburn.
2025 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Dec. 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Tennessee at Syracuse
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Anish Shroff, Chris Spatola
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Doug Sherman, Terrence Oglesby
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Notre Dame
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida State
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACC Network
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky
Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Jay Williams
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec. 3
|7:15 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 Arkansas
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 12 Alabama
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPNU
|7:15 p.m.
|LSU at Boston College
Brian Custer, Jon Crispin
|ACC Network
|9:15 p.m.
|NC State at No. 20 Auburn
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|Virginia at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Sean Farnham
|ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|SMU at No. 17 Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|9:15 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Mike Morgan, Scott Williams
|ACC Network
The two-day women’s challenge will see multiple top-25 teams in action, including NC State at No. 9 Oklahoma tipping off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday, with No. 3 South Carolina heading to No. 22 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod are slated to call the Vanderbilt doubleheader as the No. 15 women’s team faces Virginia on SEC Network. Following on SECN at 9:15 p.m., Philpott and Weisbrod will once again team up to call the No. 17 Vanderbilt men’s game as the Commodores face SMU.
The duo of Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will call the battle between the Wolfpack and the Sooners on Wednesday (7:15 p.m.). Thursday, the ESPN doubleheader sees Mike Monaco and Andraya Carter team up as the Gamecocks head to take on the Cardinals (7 p.m.), followed by Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo calling the action from Cameron Indoor Arena as No. 5 LSU takes on Duke.
Additionally, ESPN2 showcases two top-25 battles on Thursday as Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli call No. 11 North Carolina at No. 2 Texas (7 p.m.). Following that matchup, Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck bring fans the action from No. 13 Ole Miss as the Rebels host No. 18 Notre Dame.
2025 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Dec. 3
|5 p.m.
|No. 17 Kentucky at Miami
Ariya Massoudi, Nell Fortner
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida State
Angel Gray, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 15 Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at Syracuse
Kylen Mills, Angela Taylor
|ACC Network
|7:15 p.m.
|NC State at No. 9 Oklahoma
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN2
|7:15 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|SEC Network
|9:15 p.m.
|No. 17 Tennessee at Stanford
Krista Blunk, Stephanie White
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec. 4
|5 p.m.
|Florida at Virginia Tech
Tom Werme, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 South Carolina at No. 22 Louisville
Mike Monaco, Andraya Carter
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 North Carolina at No. 2 Texas
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Alabama
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
Alex Loeb, Anne O’Neil
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at SMU
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at Duke
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|California at Missouri
Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd
|SEC Network
