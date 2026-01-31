Australian Open 2026 men’s championship live Sunday, February 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET with pre-shows on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Encore presentations at 9 a.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

AO Animated alternate presentation on the ESPN App

The Australian Open men’s championship will be presented live early Sunday morning, February 1, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and streaming on the ESPN App. Encore presentations of the men’s championship match will be available on ESPN2 at 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

A 30-minute men’s championship pre-show begins at 3 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, preceding the match.

AO Animated, an animated alternate presentation of each semifinal and final produced by Tennis Australia, will be available to fans on the ESPN App via ESPN Unlimited.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) faces No. 4 Novak Djokovic (SRB). At 22, Alcaraz is seeking his first Australian Open title and would become the youngest man in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam. Djokovic, 38, is the only player in history to record a triple career Grand Slam and is one win away from a record-extending 25th major title and an 11th Australian Open crown.

Chris Fowler, Patrick McEnroe and John McEnroe will call the match with James Blake courtside.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2026 Australian Open

2026 Australian Open Schedule (all times ET)

Sun, Feb 1