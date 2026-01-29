Australian Open 2026 men’s semifinals live Thursday night on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App starting at 10:30 p.m. ET

Mixed Doubles and Men’s & Women’s Doubles Championships on ESPN+

AO Animated alternate presentation on the ESPN App for both matches

The Australian Open men’s semifinals will be presented live Thursday night on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and streaming on the ESPN App. At 10:30 p.m. ET Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) takes on Alexander Zverev (GER) and at 3:30 a.m. (early Friday morning) Jannik Sinner (ITA) faces Novak Djokovic (SRB).

Ahead of Alcaraz vs. Zverev, ESPN will air a 30-minute men’s semifinal pre-show at 10 p.m.

AO Animated, an animated alternate presentation of each semifinal and final produced by Tennis Australia, will be available to fans on the ESPN App via ESPN Unlimited.

This marks the first Major since the 2019 Roland Garros in which all four top men’s seeds have reached the semifinals.

1st Match: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs. No. 3 Alexander Zverev (GER): World No. 1 Alcaraz reaches his first Australian Open semifinal. Zverev advances to his third consecutive Australian Open semifinal.

2nd Match: No. 2 Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs. No. 4 Novak Djokovic (SRB). Defending Australian Open champion Sinner returns to the semifinals in pursuit of a third consecutive title in Melbourne. Record 10-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic reaches his 13th Australian Open semifinal.

Patrick McEnroe and John McEnroe will call the first match with Chris Eubanks courtside. Chris Fowler and James Blake will call the second match with Sam Querrey courtside.

The Men’s Semifinals encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More Action Thursday Night

The Mixed Doubles Championship will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. featuring Olivia Gadecki (AUS) and John Peers (AUS) vs. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) and Manuel Guinard (FRA). Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors and all remaining courts begin at 7p.m. on ESPN+.

More Action Friday Night

ESPN+ will offer live coverage of the Men’s and Women’s Doubles Championship at 8 p.m. Juniors, Wheelchair and all remaining courts begin at 8 p.m. on ESPN+. The men’s doubles championship features Australians Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans vs. Christian Harrison (USA) and Neal Skupski (GBR). The women’s doubles championship features Anna Danilina (KAZ) and Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) vs. Elise Mertens (BEL) and Shuai Zhang (CHN).

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2026 Australian Open

2026 Australian Open Schedule (all times ET)

Thu, Jan 29

Time (ET) Network Event 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mixed Doubles Championship 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals Pre-Show 10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinals #1 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated)

Fri, Jan 30

Time (ET) Network Event 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinals #2 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) Men’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Championship 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Juniors, Wheelchair, + all remaining courts

Sat, Jan 31

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Women’s Championship Pre-Show ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Championship Pre-Show 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated) Women’s Championship 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Legends Championship 9 a.m. – Noon ESPN2 (Encore) Women’s Championship – Encore Presentation Noon – 1 p.m. ABC ABC Highlights Program 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ Juniors Singles Championship

Sun, Feb 1