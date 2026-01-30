Australian Open 2026 women’s championship live Saturday, January 31 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

Coverage begins at 3am ET with pre-shows on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

AO Animated alternate presentation on the ESPN App

ABC highlights program at noon on ABC

The Australian Open women’s championship will be presented live early Saturday morning, January 31, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and streaming on the ESPN App. The women’s championship encore presentation will air on ESPN2 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ahead of Sabalenka vs. Rybakina, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air a 30-minute women’s championship pre-show at 3 a.m.

AO Animated, an animated alternate presentation of each semifinal and final produced by Tennis Australia, will be available to fans on the ESPN App via ESPN Unlimited.

In a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, No.1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 5 Elena Rybakina (KAZ). Sabalenka is vying for her third Australian Open championship title, while Rybakina is looking for her first. Sabalenka is a four-time major champion with titles at the Australian Open (2023, 2024) and the US Open (2024, 2025). Rybakina is a one-time major title holder winning Wimbledon in 2022.

Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the match with Caroline Wozniacki courtside.

A special highlights program for the 2026 tournament will air on ABC at noon.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2026 Australian Open

2026 Australian Open Schedule (all times ET)

Sat, Jan 31

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Women’s Championship Pre-Show ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Championship Pre-Show 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated) Women’s Championship 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Legends Championship 9 a.m. – Noon ESPN2 (Encore) Women’s Championship – Encore Presentation Noon – 1 p.m. ABC ABC Highlights Program 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ Juniors Singles Championship

Sun, Feb 1