Australian Open 2026 women’s semifinals live Thursday, January 29 at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

AO Animated alternate presentation on the ESPN App for both matches

Mixed Doubles Championship on ESPN+ at 8 p.m.

The Australian Open women’s semifinals will be presented live early Thursday morning, January 29, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and streaming on the ESPN App. The women’s semifinals encore presentation is available on ESPN2 Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. AO Animated, an animated alternate presentation of each semifinal and final produced by Tennis Australia, will be available to fans on the ESPN App via ESPN Unlimited.

1st Match: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 12 Elina Svitolina (UKR): A two-time US Open champion and two-time Australian Open champion, Sabalenka advanced to her fourth consecutive Australian Open semifinal. Svitolina reaches her first Australian Open semifinal and fourth Major semifinal overall following previous semifinal appearances at Wimbledon (2023, 2019) and the 2019 US Open.

2nd Match: No. 5 Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. No. 6 Jessica Pegula (USA): Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist, Rybakina advanced to her second career semifinal in Melbourne. Pegula, a former US Open finalist, reaches her first career Australian Open semifinal.

The Mixed Doubles Championship will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. featuring Olivia Gadecki (AUS) and John Peers (AUS) vs. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) and Manuel Guinard (FRA). Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors and all remaining courts begin at 7p.m. on ESPN+.

Patrick McEnroe and Caroline Wozniacki will call the first match with CoCo Vandeweghe courtside. Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the second match with Caroline Wozniacki courtside.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2026 Australian Open

2026 Australian Open Schedule (all times ET)

Thu, Jan 29

Time (ET) Network Event 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Semifinals 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 5a.m. ESPN+ Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Mixed Doubles Championship 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals Pre-Show 10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinals #1 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated)

Fri, Jan 30

Time (ET) Network Event 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinals #2 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated) 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) Men’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Championship 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN+ Juniors, Wheelchair, + all remaining courts

Sat, Jan 31

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Women’s Championship Pre-Show ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Championship Pre-Show 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Unlimited (AO Animated) Women’s Championship 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Legends Championship 9 a.m. – Noon ESPN2 (Encore) Women’s Championship – Encore Presentation Noon– 1 p.m. ABC ABC Highlights Program 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ Juniors Singles Championship

Sun, Feb 1