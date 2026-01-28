ESPN expands coverage of Farmers Insurance Open, Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA TOUR with televised early rounds

PGA TOUR LIVE’s main feed presentation available on ESPN’s primary linear channel on Thu. & Fri. from 12-3 p.m. ET

Comprehensive, four-day PGA TOUR LIVE coverage available on the ESPN App

ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues this week with comprehensive coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open expanding to its primary linear channel, beginning Thursday, Jan. 29, from Torrey Pines Golf Course, in San Diego, CA. This marks the first PGA TOUR event on ESPN’s primary linear channel in 20 years, adding to ESPN’s cross-platform golf coverage, that includes more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments in 2026.

The PGA TOUR LIVE main feed presentation of the first and second rounds will be showcased on ESPN and the ESPN App from 12-3 p.m. ET, with Thursday’s window coinciding with Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA TOUR. All Disney+ and Hulu subscribers will also have access to the main feed coverage on Thursday directly in their respective apps.

PGA TOUR LIVE will continue to bring fans the best action through Sunday’s Final Round on the ESPN App.

Featured Groups

Nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka will make his return to the PGA TOUR at the Farmers Insurance Open as part of Thursday and Friday’s main feed (ESPN, ESPN App) and featured group coverage (ESPN App).

Additionally, five of the top 20 players in the world will be featured as part of the tournament’s first two rounds on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.

Featured Holes

Fans won’t miss a minute of par-3 action, with all four holes on the course (3,8,11,16) available as part of featured hole coverage on the ESPN App, including the signature and scenic third.

*PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

