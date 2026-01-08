ESPN NBA schedule update: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers added on January 16; Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors added on January 30

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule. On Friday, January 16, the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey will host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN presented by State Farm. This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets game.

In addition, on Friday, January 30, the Eastern Conference leader Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham visit the Golden State Warriors and the league’s three-point leader Stephen Curry at 10 p.m. on ESPN presented by State Farm. This replaces the previously scheduled LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets game broadcast.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

