ESPN NBA schedule update: San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors on February 11

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, February 11, the Golden State Warriors, led by two-time NBA MVP and NBA All-Star starter Stephen Curry, will host the San Antonio Spurs and fellow All-Star starter Victor Wembanyama, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN presented by State Farm. The game will be exclusive in the Golden State market.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets game.

The game follows a star-studded matchup presented by State Farm at 7:30 p.m. as the New York Knicks, led by NBA All-Star starter and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, visit the Philadelphia 76ers and fellow All-Star starter Tyrese Maxey.

NBA Countdown precedes the doubleheader at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

