ESPN presents all the Australian Open. All in one place.
- Every match from all 15 courts streams on the ESPN App
- Continuous live coverage from primetime ET through 7 a.m. leading up to Championship weekend across ESPN networks and platforms
- More than 260 hours of live coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
- Select Day 1 coverage available via ESPN on Disney+
It’s “Summer Down Under” as ESPN delivers comprehensive and expanded on-site coverage of the 2026 Australian Open. Tennis fans in North America can watch every match from all 15 courts across ESPN networks and platforms live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
With Melbourne 16 hours ahead of the U.S. ET, day matches will be presented on ESPN networks in primetime ET and local night session matches will begin at 3 a.m. ET. In all, ESPN will present more than 260 hours of live coverage.
Exclusive coverage kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 17, with first round coverage beginning live at 7 p.m. on the ESPN App and on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. New in 2026, match coverage continues seamlessly through the early rounds starting in primetime and ending at 7 a.m.
Daily three-hour encore presentations will be available on ESPN2 throughout the tournament. The Mixed Doubles Championship on Thursday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m., the Men’s and Women’s Doubles Championship on Friday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. as well as the Legend’s Championship at 5:30 a.m. and the Juniors Singles Championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, will stream exclusively on the ESPN App.
Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on January 31 and February 1, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Debuting this year are two 30-minute pre-shows before each singles championship on ESPN beginning at 3 a.m.
This is ESPN’s 42nd annual presentation of the Australian Open, representing its longest uninterrupted professional sports programming relationship. ESPN has held the rights to the event since 1984.
Comprehensive Platform Coverage:
ABC will air two one-hour highlight shows on the middle and final weekends.
ESPN App gives subscribers access to Multiview on mobile and connected TV devices to watch up to four matches simultaneously. Additionally, Catch Up To Live allows subscribers to watch quick-turn highlights of all the key plays they missed or replay the entire match with “Start from Beginning” at any time.
ESPN on Disney+ offers access for all Disney+ subscribers to select Day 1 action directly within the Disney+ app. Additionally, the entire tournament streams on Disney+ for all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN bundle subscribers.
ESPN.com will offer daily comprehensive tournament coverage, including previews, reviews, analysis, news, polls, and videos.
ESPN Radio will provide SiriusXM listeners access to Australian Open Radio broadcasts including daily live coverage of matches from the first round through the quarterfinals and will air all men’s and women’s matches in their entirety in the semifinal and championship rounds.
ESPN Deportes coverage in Spanish spans the First Round through the Championships, with a 30-minute pre-show preceding the Women’s and Men’s Championships. ESPNDeportes.com will feature news, results, recaps, and live chats.
Globally, ESPN’s affiliated networks will provide extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), and the Caribbean (English), while Canadian viewers can tune in via TSN (English) and RDS (French).
2026 Australian Open Schedule (all times ET)
Sat, Jan 17
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|7:45 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|First Round
|7 p.m. – 7a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
Sun, Jan 18
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round
|3 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 3a.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 3a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
Mon, Jan 19
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round
|3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 7a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|11 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|11:15 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
Tue, Jan 20
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round
|3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Noon– 3 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Second Round
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
Wed, Jan 21
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round
|3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
Thu, Jan 22
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|12 a.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Second Round
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|7 p.m. – 7a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|Third Round
|7:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
Fri, Jan 23
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|7:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
Sat, Jan 24
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|3 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|Round of 16
|8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|11 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Sun, Jan 25
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16
|3 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ABC
|ABC Highlights Program
|7 p.m. – 7a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)
ESPN+ (all other courts)
|Round of 16
|7:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
Mon, Jan 26
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16
|3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Noon – 3 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 5 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts
|7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited
|Quarterfinals
|7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN2
Tue, Jan 27
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|3 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 5 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts
|7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN Unlimited
|Quarterfinals
|7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN2
Wed, Jan 28
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|3 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 5 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts
Thu, Jan 29
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Women’s Semifinals
|3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 5a.m.
|ESPN+
|Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts
|8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinals Pre-Show
|10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Men’s Semifinals #1
|10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN
Fri, Jan 30
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|ESPN
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|Men’s Semifinals
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Men’s & Women’s Doubles Championship
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Juniors, Wheelchair, + all remaining courts
Sat, Jan 31
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Championship Pre-Show
|3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Women’s Championship Pre-Show
|3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Championship
|3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Legends Championship
|9 a.m. – Noon
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|Women’s Championship – Encore Presentation
|Noon– 1 p.m.
|ABC
|ABC Highlights Program
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Juniors Singles Championship
Sun, Feb 1
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Event
|3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Championship Pre-Show
|3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Men’s Championship Pre-Show
|3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Championship
|3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)
|Men’s Championship – Encore Presentation
|9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore)