ESPN presents all the Australian Open. All in one place.

Every match from all 15 courts streams on the ESPN App

Continuous live coverage from primetime ET through 7 a.m. leading up to Championship weekend across ESPN networks and platforms

More than 260 hours of live coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Select Day 1 coverage available via ESPN on Disney+

It’s “Summer Down Under” as ESPN delivers comprehensive and expanded on-site coverage of the 2026 Australian Open. Tennis fans in North America can watch every match from all 15 courts across ESPN networks and platforms live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

With Melbourne 16 hours ahead of the U.S. ET, day matches will be presented on ESPN networks in primetime ET and local night session matches will begin at 3 a.m. ET. In all, ESPN will present more than 260 hours of live coverage.

Exclusive coverage kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 17, with first round coverage beginning live at 7 p.m. on the ESPN App and on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. New in 2026, match coverage continues seamlessly through the early rounds starting in primetime and ending at 7 a.m.

Daily three-hour encore presentations will be available on ESPN2 throughout the tournament. The Mixed Doubles Championship on Thursday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m., the Men’s and Women’s Doubles Championship on Friday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. as well as the Legend’s Championship at 5:30 a.m. and the Juniors Singles Championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, will stream exclusively on the ESPN App.

Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on January 31 and February 1, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Debuting this year are two 30-minute pre-shows before each singles championship on ESPN beginning at 3 a.m.

Watch the Australian Open 2026 campaign spot here.

This is ESPN’s 42nd annual presentation of the Australian Open, representing its longest uninterrupted professional sports programming relationship. ESPN has held the rights to the event since 1984.

Comprehensive Platform Coverage:

ABC will air two one-hour highlight shows on the middle and final weekends.

ESPN App gives subscribers access to Multiview on mobile and connected TV devices to watch up to four matches simultaneously. Additionally, Catch Up To Live allows subscribers to watch quick-turn highlights of all the key plays they missed or replay the entire match with “Start from Beginning” at any time.

ESPN on Disney+ offers access for all Disney+ subscribers to select Day 1 action directly within the Disney+ app. Additionally, the entire tournament streams on Disney+ for all Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN bundle subscribers.

ESPN.com will offer daily comprehensive tournament coverage, including previews, reviews, analysis, news, polls, and videos.

ESPN Radio will provide SiriusXM listeners access to Australian Open Radio broadcasts including daily live coverage of matches from the first round through the quarterfinals and will air all men’s and women’s matches in their entirety in the semifinal and championship rounds.

ESPN Deportes coverage in Spanish spans the First Round through the Championships, with a 30-minute pre-show preceding the Women’s and Men’s Championships. ESPNDeportes.com will feature news, results, recaps, and live chats.

Globally, ESPN’s affiliated networks will provide extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), and the Caribbean (English), while Canadian viewers can tune in via TSN (English) and RDS (French).

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2026 Australian Open

2026 Australian Open Schedule (all times ET)

Sat, Jan 17

Time (ET) Network Event 7:45 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) First Round 7 p.m. – 7a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2

Sun, Jan 18

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 3 a.m. – 7:55 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 3a.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 3a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts)

Mon, Jan 19

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 7a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 11:15 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2

Tue, Jan 20

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Noon– 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Second Round 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2

Wed, Jan 21

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Second Round 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2

Thu, Jan 22

Time (ET) Network Event 12 a.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Second Round 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 p.m. – 7a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) Third Round 7:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2

Fri, Jan 23

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 7:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2

Sat, Jan 24

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round 3 a.m. – 7:55 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) Round of 16 8 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Sun, Jan 25

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 3 a.m. – 7:55 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ABC ABC Highlights Program 7 p.m. – 7a.m. ESPN Unlimited (Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain Arenas)

ESPN+ (all other courts) Round of 16 7:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 8 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2

Mon, Jan 26

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN Unlimited Quarterfinals 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN2

Tue, Jan 27

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Quarterfinals 3 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN Unlimited Quarterfinals 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN2

Wed, Jan 28

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Quarterfinals 3 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. ESPN+ Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts

Thu, Jan 29

Time (ET) Network Event 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Semifinals 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 5a.m. ESPN+ Doubles, Wheelchair, Juniors + all remaining courts 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN+ Mixed Doubles Championship 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals Pre-Show 10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinals #1 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN

Fri, Jan 30

Time (ET) Network Event 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Men’s Semifinals #2 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 (Encore) Men’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ Men’s & Women’s Doubles Championship 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN+ Juniors, Wheelchair, + all remaining courts

Sat, Jan 31

Time (ET) Network Event 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Women’s Championship Pre-Show 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Women’s Championship Pre-Show 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN Women’s Championship 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Legends Championship 9 a.m. – Noon ESPN2 (Encore) Women’s Championship – Encore Presentation Noon– 1 p.m. ABC ABC Highlights Program 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN+ Juniors Singles Championship

Sun, Feb 1