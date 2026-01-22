NBA on ABC: NBA Saturday Primetime presented by Wingstop returns January 24 with Rivals Week tripleheader

NBA Tip-Off to serve as pregame on ABC; Inside the NBA to provide postgame coverage for NBA Saturday Primetime throughout the season

ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop returns for its 11th season, continuing as the premier, exclusive national NBA game of the week for more than a decade. The marquee franchise tips off on Saturday, January 24, with a blockbuster tripleheader as part of NBA Rivals Week, featuring some of the league’s most iconic teams and star players.

In addition, ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeyes returns on February 8 and spotlights marquee Sunday afternoon matchups as the NBA regular season intensifies heading toward the playoffs. In total, 18 regular season games will air on ABC across the two series.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop schedule opens with a tripleheader on January 24, beginning at 3 p.m. ET when the New York Knicks and reigning NBA Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson visit the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey.

At 5:30 p.m., the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards host the Golden State Warriors and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, before the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. as league scoring leader Luka Dončić and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James lead the Los Angeles Lakers against Dončić’s former team, the Dallas Mavericks, nearly a year after his blockbuster trade.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop schedule highlights:

Four appearances each by the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers

Multiple appearances by the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Stephen Curry and LeBron James renew their storied rivalry in two Saturday Primetime matchups (February 7 and February 28)

Lone Star-Studded Showdown: the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant host the Dallas Mavericks and this year’s first overall pick Cooper Flagg on January 31

ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeyes

ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeyes returns on February 8, featuring high-profile Sunday afternoon matchups with playoff implications across both conferences.

With a mix of historic franchises, MVP-caliber talent and playoff-positioned teams, ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase continues to deliver premium matchups in a coveted national Sunday afternoon window.

ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeyes schedule highlights:

Three appearances by the New York Knicks, including marquee matchups against the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers

Showcase showdowns featuring perennial contenders Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, all firmly positioned among the league’s top teams

A high-profile Western Conference clash between the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time NBA MVP and the league’s rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić, and the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry on February 22

NBA Tip-Off & Inside the NBA

As previously announced, NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly will serve as the official pregame show for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop and ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeyes throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season. Hosted by Ernie Johnson alongside analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, NBA Tip-Off will air on ABC 30 minutes prior to tipoff, setting the stage for the day’s marquee NBA matchups.

Inside the NBA will provide halftime and postgame coverage, with postgame shows presented by Eli Lilly airing immediately after NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC. Any additional postgame coverage would be available on the ESPN App.

The iconic studio show will also play an integral role across ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals, marking the first time Inside the NBA will serve as the official studio show for ABC’s exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals. Both studio shows are produced by TNT Sports.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Jan. 24 3 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 24 5:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Jan. 24 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Jan. 31 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Feb. 7 3:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 7 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Feb. 21 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Feb. 28 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 7 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Mar. 14 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeyes Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 8 12:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 22 1 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 22 3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 1 1 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Mar. 1 3:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Mar. 8 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Mar. 8 3:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 15 1 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

All ESPN and ABC NBA programming is also available on the ESPN App.

