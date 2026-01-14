PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App: 2026 season gets underway with extensive coverage of the Sony Open from Hawaii

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App begins its 2026 season from the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, beginning Thursday, Jan. 15, at noon ET, continuing through the Final Round on Sunday.

Featured Pairings

Nine of the top 25 players in the world begin their seasons as part of Thursday and Friday’s featured groups, including four of the top 10 with Russell Henley (5), J.J. Spaun (6), Robert MacIntyre (7) and Ben Griffin (8).

Fans will also be able to follow defending champion Nick Taylor through every shot on Thursday, joined by MacIntyre and Aaron Rai.

Featured Hole

Hole 16 (Thursday & Friday): 417-yard par 4 featuring the course’s signature “W” palm trees as the green’s backdrop.

*PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

