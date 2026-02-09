A tradition reimagined: ESPN and Disney Launch “We’re Going,” the first marketing campaign for ESPN’s inaugural Super Bowl

https://youtu.be/w1l3z-tmc6g

Following Sunday’s Super Bowl LX, ESPN and Disney unveiled “We’re Going,” a high-energy, fast-paced, cameo-filled marketing campaign for ESPN’s inaugural Super Bowl, set for February 2027. The spot, which debuted on Good Morning America Monday, reimagines the “I’m Going to Disney World” Super Bowl tradition through a modern lens, bringing together more than 60 iconic characters from across the worlds of Disney, all in their familiar worlds and settings, united by a single destination: Super Bowl LXI.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody kick off the cascade of Disney appearances, setting the tone for a rapid-fire series of cameos that includes Darth Vader; Iron Man; Frozen’s Anna, Elsa, Sven, Olaf and Kristoff; Moana; Deadpool & Wolverine; Grogu; Stitch; The Muppets; Zootopia’s Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde; Bart Simpson; and R2 D2 and C-3PO, among many others. Maui from Moana appears in the final scene, transforming into an eagle as he joins Lightning McQueen and a host of Disney characters together on the road to Los Angeles.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — who will call their seventh Super Bowl together in 2027 — are featured in their broadcast booth. ESPN’s Jason Kelce, and Peyton and Eli Manning also all make appearances.

The creative concept is more than 40 years in the making, drawing inspiration from the legendary “I’m going to Disney World” phrase famously declared by Super Bowl champions moments after winning America’s biggest game. The tradition began in 1987 when former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first delivered the now iconic line after being named Super Bowl XXI Most Valuable Player. Over the ensuing decades, the phrase became a defining element of Super Bowl celebrations — and now serves as the creative foundation for ESPN’s first Super Bowl marketing campaign.

“Few phrases are as instantly recognizable in sports as ‘I’m going to Disney World,’” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This campaign brings together the scale of ESPN, the global power of Disney’s brands and characters, and the excitement of the Super Bowl to create a shared moment that signals just how big this milestone is for our company and fans.”

Added Tina Thornton, Executive Vice President, Creative Studio and Marketing at ESPN: “‘We’re Going’ is just the beginning of a year-long adventure to our first Super Bowl. It sets the tone for how we’re approaching Super Bowl LXI — by bringing together the storytelling power of Disney with the scale, voice, and passion of ESPN. Together, it allows us to build momentum, create emotional connection, and bring fans with us every step of the way.”

In addition to the creative campaign, ESPN is currently airing a 24-hour, multi-platform event dubbed “The Handoff,” which began at SoFi Stadium — host of Super Bowl LXI — and continues today at Disneyland Park.

Together, “We’re Going” and “The Handoff” represent the opening chapter of ESPN’s broader Super Bowl initiative, with additional details to be announced in the coming days.

“We’re Going” was developed collectively by ESPN (ESPN’s internal creative agency across business units, ESPN Creative Studio; Marketing, Synergy); The Walt Disney Studios’ internal creative agency, The Hive; TWDC Corporate Brand Management; Disney Entertainment Television; Industrial Light & Magic; Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios; and Marvel Studios; and creative agency Arts & Letters.

“We’re Going” Creative Credits:

The Hive

ESPN Creative Studio

ESPN Marketing

ESPN Synergy

ESPN Media

Disney Studios

TWDC Corporate Brand Management

Disney Entertainment Television

Industrial Light & Magic

Lucasfilm

Pixar Animation Studios

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Marvel Studios

Proof of Concept: Arts & Letters

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.