ESPN NBA schedule update: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons added on February 25; Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs added on April 8

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule with two added matchups presented by State Farm.

On Wednesday, February 25, ESPN features the league’s top two teams as the Detroit Pistons and NBA All-Star starter Cade Cunningham will host the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning league MVP and fellow All-Star starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game.

In addition, on Wednesday, April 8, the Portland Trail Blazers and NBA All-Star Deni Avdija visit the San Antonio Spurs, led by All-Star starter and league blocks leader Victor Wembanyama, at 9:30 p.m.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers game.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30-