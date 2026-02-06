NHL on ESPN networks: viewership up nearly 40% year-over-year through first four months

ESPN’s NHL viewership is up in multiple ways over halfway through the 2025-26 season and leading into the Olympic Winter Games break. Across ABC and ESPN, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 795K viewers, +39% YoY.

Growth was seen across multiple tentpole events, including the Opening Night tripleheader (Oct. 7, 2025) which delivered 768K viewers.

In the early window, Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers averaged 743K views, +114% vs. 2024 opening night early window (St. Louis Blues-Seattle Kraken).

The Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Rangers matchup delivered 1.1M viewers, +38% vs, the 2024 primetime window (Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers).

Penguins-Rangers also delivered ESPN’s second-best opening night game on cable behind the Blackhawks-Penguins in 2023.

ESPN continued to see early viewership success with the third Frozen Frenzy (Oct. 28, 2025) with all 32 teams in action.

The tripleheader (Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers; Washington Capitals-Dallas Stars; Los Angeles Kings-San Jose Sharks) was +20% YoY on ESPN.

The first ABC Hockey Saturday of the season (Jan. 3, 2026) delivered ESPN’s second-most viewed regular season game of the new rights deal.

Penguins-Detroit Red Wings averaging 1.6M viewers, +89% vs. last year’s NHL on ABC average and +51% vs, last year’s first ABC Hockey Saturday game.

The 2026 NHL Stadium Series (Feb. 1, 2026) between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning delivered the most-viewed regular season game ever on cable.

2.1M viewers, +30% vs. last year’s Stadium Series (Red Wings-Columbus Blue Jackets).

It was also the most-viewed Stadium Series game on cable and ESPN’s most-viewed NHL regular season game on record.

The NHL on ESPN is also experiencing significant growth in demos with females, +40% YoY and P2-17 +58% YoY.

Through 22 games, the NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 795K viewers, +39% YoY.

