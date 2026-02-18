PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App culminates West Coast Swing with Genesis Invitational from iconic The Riviera Country Club

Four-day coverage of the Genesis Invitational, the second PGA TOUR Signature Event in as many weeks, begins Thursday, Feb. 19, at 10:15 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

Every shot from World No. 1 & 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headlines early round Marquee & Featured Groups coverage, leading an elite field, including nine of the top 10 players on the ESPN App

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns, providing over eight hours of golf-related betting discussion, analysis & more across each of the four rounds

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season’s West Coast Swing culminates with this week’s Genesis Invitational, as an elite field competes in the year’s second Signature Event in as many weeks, beginning Thursday, Feb. 19, at 10:15 a.m. ET, from Pacific Palisades, California. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from the iconic The Riviera Country Club.

Featured Groups & Holes

Every shot from World No. 1 and 2, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy on Thursday and Friday available on the ESPN App. The duo leads an early round Marquee and Featured Groups lineup, including nine of the top 10 players in the world.

World No. 5 Collin Morikawa returns to action after his seventh career win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He will be joined by McIlroy and World No. 3 Tommy Fleetwood as part of Thursday and Friday’s Marquee and Featured Groups coverage.

Beginning Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m., fans will be able to watch every shot from Riviera’s renowned par-3 16th.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast

After its 2026 debut at the WM Phoenix Open, the PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns this week. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than eight hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 4 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

