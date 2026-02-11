PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App showcases AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, defending champion Rory McIlroy’s season debut

Four-day coverage of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the first of eight PGA TOUR Signature Events in 2026, begins Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11:45 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

Every shot from the iconic par-3 7th hole available exclusively on the ESPN App

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App continues its comprehensive coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season’s West Coast Swing, as a loaded field competes in the year’s first Signature Event at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, beginning Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11:45 a.m. ET, from Pebble Beach, California. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Featured Groups

World No. 2 and defending tournament champion, Rory McIlroy will make his 2026 PGA TOUR Season debut as part of Thursday and Friday’s Featured Groups coverage. World No. 5 Chris Gotterup, coming off his second win of the season at last week’s WM Phoenix Open, will also be part of Thursday’s Featured Groups.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with a late charge and T3 finish last week, and No. 11 Hideki Matsuyama, also following a strong performance in Scottsdale that ended in a playoff against Gotterup, will be paired together for Thursday and Friday’s Marquee Group.

Overall, 5 of the top 11 players in the world will be featured as part of the tournament’s first two rounds on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.

Featured Holes

Fans will see every shot from the picturesque par‑3 7th, as the game’s top players take on Pebble Beach’s iconic oceanside hole, alongside coverage of the course’s full slate of par-3 action, including holes 5, 12 and 17.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 3 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

