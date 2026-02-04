PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App showcases WM Phoenix Open & signature 16th hole

Four-day coverage of WM Phoenix Open begins Thursday, Feb. 5, at 9:15 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

Every shot & can’t-miss moment from the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale’s iconic par-3 16th hole available exclusively on the ESPN App

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings makes its 2026 season debut with over eight hours of golf-related betting discussion, analysis & more across each of the four rounds

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App continues its comprehensive coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season’s West Coast Swing, as the field tees it up at the WM Phoenix Open, beginning Thursday, Feb. 5, at 9:15 a.m. ET, from Scottsdale, AZ. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

After its debut last year, PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast, now presented by DraftKings, makes its 2026 PGA TOUR Season debut this week at the WM Phoenix Open. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than eight hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

Featured Groups

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, returning to action after his win at The American Express, and two-time event champion Brooks Koepka, making his second PGA TOUR start since his return in as many weeks, will be part of the Marquee Groups on Thursday and Friday’s Main Feed coverage.

Overall, 11 of the top 30 players in the world will be featured as part of the tournament’s first two rounds on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.

Featured Holes

Fans will have a front row seat to all the action and energy at the Stadium Course’s signature par-3 16th, surrounded by fan-filled grandstands. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will also feature coverage of the par‑3 4th and 12th, as well as the par‑4 17th.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 3:30 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

