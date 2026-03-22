ESPN NBA schedule update: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat added on April 1

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule with an Eastern Conference matchup presented by State Farm.

On Wednesday, April 1, the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo host the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This game will be exclusive in the Boston market and replaces the previously scheduled Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic matchup.

NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly precedes the broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30-