ESPN returns as the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament

All 31 games air across ESPN networks March 17-April 5

First round games begin March 17 across ESPN networks

Semifinals and Championship live from Indianapolis, April 2 & 5

ESPN will once again serve as the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), delivering all 31 games across its networks from March 17 through April 5.

The tournament begins with first round action (March 17–18), followed by the second round (March 21–22) and quarterfinals (March 24–25), all originating from campus sites. The semifinals (April 2) will be played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, with the championship tipping off April 5 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tournament Coverage Begins March 17

The 32-team field was unveiled Sunday evening, with the full bracket available here.

ESPN’s coverage begins Tuesday, March 17, with a tournament preview show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Host Kevin Connors will be joined by analysts Sean Farnham and Seth Greenberg to break down the bracket and storylines to watch.

First round play tips off later that evening with eight games across ESPN networks, followed by the remaining eight matchups on Wednesday, March 18. All games throughout the tournament will also be available via the ESPN App.

Championship Stage Set for Indianapolis

The NIT semifinals will take place Thursday, April 2, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN from Hinkle Fieldhouse, with the championship game held Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The NIT Championship weekend joins the NCAA Division I, DII and DIII in crowning their national champions in Indianapolis that weekend.

Matt Schumacker and Fran Fraschilla will serve as the commentator pairing for NIT semifinal and championship action in Indianapolis.

DII/DIII Coverage

In addition, ESPN+ is slated to stream action from the NCAA Division II/III Men’s Basketball Tournaments. The DII quarterfinals and semifinals stream March 25 & 27, with all games from the Division III quarterfinals through championship game streaming on ESPN+ (Mar 19-April 5).

2026 NIT Schedule & Commentator Assignments

Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch Tue, Mar 17 6 p.m. NIT First Round

Liberty at George Mason

Kevin Fitzgerald, Randolph Childress ESPN2 7 p.m. NIT First Round

Wyoming at Wichita State

James Westling, Mark Adams ESPNU 7 p.m. NIT First Round

UNC Wilmington at Yale

Robert Lee, Tim Welsh ESPN+ 8 p.m. NIT First Round

Davidson at Oklahoma State

John Shriffen, Jon Sundvold ESPN2 9 p.m. NIT First Round

Stephen F. Austin at Tulsa

Pete Sousa, Mark Wise ESPNU 10 p.m. NIT First Round

South Alabama at Auburn

Dave Neal, Richard Hendrix ESPN2 10 p.m. NIT First Round

St. Thomas (MN) at Seattle U ESPN+ 11 p.m. NIT First Round

UNLV at UC Irvine

Roxy Bernstein, Miles Simon ESPNU Wed, Mar 18 7 p.m. NIT First Round

Navy at Wake Forest

Anish Shroff, Dennis Scott ESPNU 8 p.m. NIT First Round

George Washington at Utah Valley

Richard Cross, Richie Schueler ESPN+ 8 p.m. NIT First Round

Kent State at Illinois State

Eric Rothman, Eric Devendorf ESPN+ 9 p.m. NIT First Round

Dayton at Bradley

Mike Corey, Kevin Lehman ESPNU 9 p.m. NIT First Round

Sam Houston at New Mexico

Mike Morgan, Scott Williams ESPN+ 10 p.m. NIT First Round

Murray State at Nevada

Derek Jones, John Williams ESPN+ 11 p.m. NIT First Round

UIC at California

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams ESPN2 11 p.m. NIT First Round

Saint Joseph’s at Colorado State

Chris Sylvester, Fran Fraschilla ESPNU Sun, Mar 22 4:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2 6:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2 7 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU 8:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2 9 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU Sat, Mar 21 OR Sun, Mar 22 TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ Tue, Mar 24 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 Wed, Mar 25 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 Thu, Apr 2 7 p.m. NIT Semifinal #1

Matt Schumacker, Fran Fraschilla ESPN 9:30 p.m. NIT Semifinal #2

Matt Schumacker, Fran Fraschilla ESPN Sun, Apr 5 8 p.m. NIT Championship

Matt Schumacker, Fran Fraschilla ESPN2

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the NIT