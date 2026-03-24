ESPN to exclusively present NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championships, March 26-April 11
- Regional Semifinals on Thursday and Friday, followed by Regional Finals on Saturday and Sunday on ESPN, ESPN2
- NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 9 & 11 in Las Vegas) on ESPN & ESPN2
- ESPN’s John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich lead the Men’s Frozen Four coverage
- All coverage streaming on the ESPN App
ESPN continues its winter sports championship season with the exclusive presentation of the NCAA DI Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. Coverage begins with the first round games on Thursday, March 26 and culminates with the Men’s Frozen Four Semifinals (April 9) and the National Championship (April 11) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Thursday and Friday, the puck drops for the Regional Semifinals and the Regional Finals take place Saturday and Sunday across ESPN networks (on ESPN/ESPN2). Kicking off Friday’s action, the reigning national champion Western Michigan Broncos (26-10-1) will take on Minnesota State at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Michigan (29-7-1), making their 42nd postseason appearance, is the No. 1 seed and will take on Bentley (23-11-5), who will make their second straight postseason appearance on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Capping off Friday action, projected No. 1 NHL Draft Pick, Gavin McKenna, and Penn State will face Minnesota-Duluth at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
ESPN’s lead college hockey commentator team of John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich will call the Frozen Four and Championship game. Buccigross will call his 13th Frozen Four, alongside analyst Cohen – who earned the Men’s Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2009 – and reporter Kessenich. The 2025-26 National Champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN). Studio coverage with Zubin Mehenti, Andrew Raycroft and Paul Caponigri will take place throughout tournament play. ESPN NHL rules analyst Dave Jackson will bring his expertise to the Men’s Frozen Four and Championship game.
All coverage available to stream on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription.
ESPN’s GAME ON: Journey to the NCAA Championship hits the ice as it continues to cover the postseason for collegiate winter sports. This show will be co-hosted by ESPN hockey play-by-play announcer John Buccigross and Jeremy Schaap of E60 and The Sports Reporters, GAME ON is a multi-sport documentary-style series that spotlights the most compelling storylines and journeys of NCAA athletes in the lead-up to their respective NCAA Championships. The Men’s Division I Hockey Tournament concludes with the Frozen Four in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 9 & 11.
NHL insider/reporter Emily Kaplan reports on Gavin McKenna, the projected top overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. Penn State’s first Frozen Four appearance a year ago played a role in McKenna’s decision to leave Medicine Hat in the CHL for State College, PA. McKenna’s first year with the Nittany Lions has been brilliant on the ice and provided a learning experience off it. Now this generation talent looks to lead Penn State to a national title in the program’s 14th year of existence.
Schaap profiles this season’s leading scorer in DI men’s hockey – Quinnipiac forward Ethan Wyttenbach. Ethan grew up in a hockey household on Long Island, with his grandfather being a professional player in Switzerland and his dad and uncles having played at Cornell. In 2015, Ethan’s father, Andrew, helped opened an indoor multi-sport complex with an ice rink 10 minutes away from their home, where Ethan could have unlimited access to hone his craft.
|GAME ON: Journey to the NCAA Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Wed, March 25
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Thu, March 26
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Fri, March 27
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Men’s Ice Hockey
|Sun, March 29
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
*Available on ESPN+ beginning March 26
2026 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN networks:
*All games available on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Where to Watch
|Thu, Mar 26
|1:30 p.m.
|Worcester, Mass. Regional
UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State
Kevin Gehl, Angela Ruggiero
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Worcester, Mass. Regional
Dartmouth vs. Wisconsin
Kevin Gehl, Angela Ruggiero
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional
Quinnipiac vs Providence
Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional
Merrimack vs. No. 2 North Dakota
Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes
|ESPN2
|Fri, Mar 27
|2:30 p.m.
|Loveland, Colo, Regional
Minnesota State vs. No. 4 Western Michigan
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Albany, N.Y., Regional
Bentley vs. No. 1 Michigan
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Ritchlin
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Loveland, Colo, Regional
Cornell vs. Denver
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Albany, N.Y., Regional
Penn State vs. Minnesota-Duluth
Roxy Bernstein, Sean Ritchlin
|ESPN2
|Sat, Mar 28
|4:30 p.m.
|TBD Regional Finals
TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|TBD Regional Finals
TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN2
|Sun, Mar 29
|3 p.m.
|TBD Regional Finals
TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|TBD Regional Finals
TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN
|Thu, Apr 9
|5 p.m.
|Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
Studio | Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
Studio | Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft
|ESPN2
|Sat, Apr 11
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Pregame Show
Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich
Studio | Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft
|ESPN
*Networks and times subject to change
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CONTACTS:
ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742
ESPN+
[email protected]