ESPN to exclusively present NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championships, March 26-April 11

Regional Semifinals on Thursday and Friday, followed by Regional Finals on Saturday and Sunday on ESPN, ESPN2

NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 9 & 11 in Las Vegas) on ESPN & ESPN2

ESPN’s John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich lead the Men’s Frozen Four coverage

All coverage streaming on the ESPN App

ESPN continues its winter sports championship season with the exclusive presentation of the NCAA DI Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. Coverage begins with the first round games on Thursday, March 26 and culminates with the Men’s Frozen Four Semifinals (April 9) and the National Championship (April 11) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Thursday and Friday, the puck drops for the Regional Semifinals and the Regional Finals take place Saturday and Sunday across ESPN networks (on ESPN/ESPN2). Kicking off Friday’s action, the reigning national champion Western Michigan Broncos (26-10-1) will take on Minnesota State at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Michigan (29-7-1), making their 42nd postseason appearance, is the No. 1 seed and will take on Bentley (23-11-5), who will make their second straight postseason appearance on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Capping off Friday action, projected No. 1 NHL Draft Pick, Gavin McKenna, and Penn State will face Minnesota-Duluth at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

ESPN’s lead college hockey commentator team of John Buccigross, Colby Cohen and Quint Kessenich will call the Frozen Four and Championship game. Buccigross will call his 13th Frozen Four, alongside analyst Cohen – who earned the Men’s Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2009 – and reporter Kessenich. The 2025-26 National Champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN). Studio coverage with Zubin Mehenti, Andrew Raycroft and Paul Caponigri will take place throughout tournament play. ESPN NHL rules analyst Dave Jackson will bring his expertise to the Men’s Frozen Four and Championship game.

All coverage available to stream on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription.

ESPN’s GAME ON: Journey to the NCAA Championship hits the ice as it continues to cover the postseason for collegiate winter sports. This show will be co-hosted by ESPN hockey play-by-play announcer John Buccigross and Jeremy Schaap of E60 and The Sports Reporters, GAME ON is a multi-sport documentary-style series that spotlights the most compelling storylines and journeys of NCAA athletes in the lead-up to their respective NCAA Championships. The Men’s Division I Hockey Tournament concludes with the Frozen Four in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 9 & 11.

NHL insider/reporter Emily Kaplan reports on Gavin McKenna, the projected top overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. Penn State’s first Frozen Four appearance a year ago played a role in McKenna’s decision to leave Medicine Hat in the CHL for State College, PA. McKenna’s first year with the Nittany Lions has been brilliant on the ice and provided a learning experience off it. Now this generation talent looks to lead Penn State to a national title in the program’s 14th year of existence.

Schaap profiles this season’s leading scorer in DI men’s hockey – Quinnipiac forward Ethan Wyttenbach. Ethan grew up in a hockey household on Long Island, with his grandfather being a professional player in Switzerland and his dad and uncles having played at Cornell. In 2015, Ethan’s father, Andrew, helped opened an indoor multi-sport complex with an ice rink 10 minutes away from their home, where Ethan could have unlimited access to hone his craft.

GAME ON: Journey to the NCAA Championship Date Time (ET) Where to Watch Men’s Ice Hockey Wed, March 25 6 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Ice Hockey Thu, March 26 12:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Ice Hockey Fri, March 27 1 p.m. ESPNU Men’s Ice Hockey Sun, March 29 2 p.m. ESPNU

*Available on ESPN+ beginning March 26

2026 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN networks:

*All games available on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Where to Watch Thu, Mar 26 1:30 p.m. Worcester, Mass. Regional

UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State

Kevin Gehl, Angela Ruggiero ESPN2 5 p.m. Worcester, Mass. Regional

Dartmouth vs. Wisconsin

Kevin Gehl, Angela Ruggiero ESPNU 5 p.m. Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional

Quinnipiac vs Providence

Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional

Merrimack vs. No. 2 North Dakota

Jason Ross Jr., Kevin Weekes ESPN2 Fri, Mar 27 2:30 p.m. Loveland, Colo, Regional

Minnesota State vs. No. 4 Western Michigan

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Albany, N.Y., Regional

Bentley vs. No. 1 Michigan

Roxy Bernstein, Sean Ritchlin ESPNU 6 p.m. Loveland, Colo, Regional

Cornell vs. Denver

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN+ 9 p.m. Albany, N.Y., Regional

Penn State vs. Minnesota-Duluth

Roxy Bernstein, Sean Ritchlin ESPN2 Sat, Mar 28 4:30 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD vs. TBD ESPN2 7 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD vs. TBD ESPN2 Sun, Mar 29 3 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD vs. TBD ESPN2 5:30 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD vs. TBD ESPN Thu, Apr 9 5 p.m. Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich

Studio | Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Men’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich

Studio | Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft ESPN2 Sat, Apr 11 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship Pregame Show

Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft ESPN 5:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen, Quint Kessenich

Studio | Zubin Mehenti, Paul Caponigri, Andrew Raycroft ESPN

*Networks and times subject to change

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]