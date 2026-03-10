PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App presents THE PLAYERS Championship: Four-day coverage featuring top stars, iconic shots

Experience comprehensive coverage on the ESPN App, beginning Thursday, Mar. 12

All eyes on 17: Every moment from the world‑famous island green, exclusively on the ESPN App

Star-studded lineup: All top five players in the world featured as part of early round coverage on the ESPN App

All-Access: 23+ early round live streams, expanding to more than 30 during the weekend, featuring every group in morning wave, in addition to Main & Featured Groups/Holes feeds

10-11: SportsCenter with Matt Barrie & Andy North welcomes a lineup of the game’s top stars & PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App showcases comprehensive, four-day coverage of one of the season’s most coveted titles, as THE PLAYERS Championship tees off Thursday, Mar. 12, at 7:30 a.m. ET, from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Coverage continues on the ESPN App through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from TPC Sawgrass.

ESPN will take fans inside the ropes, with coverage across every corner of the legendary course. SportsCenter will have live reports from site with host Matt Barrie and analyst Andy North talking with the game’s top stars beginning Tuesday on ESPN. Full‑event coverage tees off Thursday, including a Main Feed, Featured Groups/Holes and an All-Access Feed, all complemented by the PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast feed, offering a specialized golf betting experience.

Click photo for ESPN’s marketing anthem for THE PLAYERS.

SportsCenter live from THE PLAYERS

Beginning Tuesday, ESPN’s signature studio show, SportsCenter will have live reports from site featuring Barrie and North. The duo will talk with a star-studded lineup as they prepare for the week ahead, including Scottie Scheffler (5 p.m. edition) and Collin Morikawa on Tuesday (2 p.m. edition), and Max Homa and PGA TOUR CEO, Brian Rolapp on Wednesday (2 p.m. edition).

*Times and interviews are subject to change

Featured Groups

The ESPN App showcases the best of the best, as the top five players in the world take on TPC Sawgrass, rounding out a field featuring nine of the top 15 players as part of early round Featured Groups coverage.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy looks to get off to a strong start, playing alongside No. 10 Xander Schauffele and No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama during the First and Second Rounds on the ESPN App.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler goes for his third championship in four years, as No. 14 Justin Thomas makes his second start of the season, joined by No. 3 Tommy Fleetwood.

Nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka returns to THE PLAYERS for the first time since 2022 looking to take home his first win at TPC Sawgrass, as No. 19 Akshay Bhatia plans to continue his momentum from last week’s win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, playing alongside six-time PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau.

Featured Holes

The ESPN App will provide every swing, splash, and clutch moment at the par 3, 17th, featuring one of golf’s most iconic tee shots to TPC Sawgrass’ signature island green.

Additionally, the 3rd (par 3), 12th (par 4) and 16th (par 5) holes will be showcased across morning coverage.

All-Access Coverage

Early round coverage will feature 23 feeds covering every shot of every group on every hole on Thursday morning, 24 feeds on Friday morning and expanding to more than 30 separate streams on Saturday and Sunday, providing all-access coverage across the four days.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast

The PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns this week for its fourth event of the 2026 PGA TOUR SEASON. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than eight hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

Betcast will take fans inside the action across TPC Sawgrass beginning at 8 a.m., then focusing on every shot from 17 beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

*PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

**Groups & start times are subject to change

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])