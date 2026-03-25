PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App showcases Texas Children’s Houston Open with comprehensive four-day coverage

Extensive coverage from one of the final qualifying opportunities for the Masters Tournament begins March 26 at 8:15 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

Defending champion Min Woo Lee looks to go back-to-back in Houston, alongside a strong field featured across ESPN’s early round coverage

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues with this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, beginning Thursday, March 26, at 8:15 a.m. ET, from Houston, Texas. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from Memorial Park Golf Course, one of the final opportunities for players to qualify for the Masters Tournament.

Featured Groups

Defending champion Min Woo Lee looks to go back-to-back following his first career win and record-setting performance at last year’s tournament.

Nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka returns to the Texas Children’s Houston Open for the first time since 2021.

Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen and Rickie Fowler all look to qualify for the Masters Tournament by playing their way inside the top 50 in the world this week as part of ESPN App’s Featured Groups coverage.

Featured Holes

The ESPN App’s Featured Holes coverage will give fans a look at everything happening at pivotal moments on the course, including the challenging par 3 9th and short par 4 17th, as well as additional par 3 action at holes 2 and 15.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 3 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])