ESPN airs second most-viewed First Round Game 4 on cable ever, extending historic start to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

This past weekend, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continued with a First Round ESPN doubleheader. Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET), delivered the second most-viewed First Round Game 4 on cable ever with 1.9 million viewers, up 73%. Following on Sunday, Edmonton Oilers-Anaheim Ducks also performed well with 1.1 million viewers, up 3%. Both games are compared to ESPN’s First Round Game 4 average last year.

Through 15 games, the NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 1.2 million viewers, up 101% YoY.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues with First Round coverage across ESPN and ESPN2, with two-month Playoffs stretch that will culminate with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June.

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742