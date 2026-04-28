ESPN airs second most-viewed First Round Game 4 on cable ever, extending historic start to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

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ESPN airs second most-viewed First Round Game 4 on cable ever, extending historic start to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens averaged 1.9 million viewers, up 73% vs. ESPN’s First Round Game 4 average last year

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago

This past weekend, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continued with a First Round ESPN doubleheader. Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET), delivered the second most-viewed First Round Game 4 on cable ever with 1.9 million viewers, up 73%. Following on Sunday, Edmonton Oilers-Anaheim Ducks also performed well with 1.1 million viewers, up 3%. Both games are compared to ESPN’s First Round Game 4 average last year.

Through 15 games, the NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 1.2 million viewers, up 101% YoY.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues with First Round coverage across ESPN and ESPN2, with two-month Playoffs stretch that will culminate with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June.

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CONTACTS:
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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