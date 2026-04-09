ESPN heats up Q1 with record prime time, decade‑best viewership

Q1 prime time audience averages 2.5M, ESPN’s largest on record

ESPN average minute audience best since 2017, up 8% over 2025

Driven by widespread fan engagement and a robust slate of live sports and studio programs, ESPN closed the first quarter of 2026 with one of its strongest viewing performances of the past decade, including its largest Nielsen Q1 prime time average audience on record.

Large audiences for the NFL Divisional Round game, the College Football Playoff National Championship, women’s and men’s college basketball, NHL games and more were among the factors contributing to ESPN’s strong first quarter viewership. In addition, many of ESPN’s signature studio shows enjoyed their most-viewed Q1 on record.

On its primary network, in prime time (8-11 p.m. ET), ESPN averaged 2.5M viewers, a 10% year-over-year increase and ESPN’s largest prime time average on record. ESPN had an average minute audience of 937K during the three months, an 8% increase compared to last year and the network’s best first-quarter average since 2017.

ESPN’s total day viewership superlatives in Nielsen Q1 were enhanced by:

January viewership was up 12% year-over-year and was ESPN’s second-best month on record, trailing only January 2015.

ESPN had its largest February average since 2019.

March was up 7% year-over-year and was ESPN’s best March since 2019.

More Nielsen Q1 Success

Across ESPN and ESPN on ABC combined, total viewership reached 154.6B minutes, up 7% year-over-year and ranking as the best first quarter for the two since 2006.

During the quarter, total consumption across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN on ABC reached 175.7B minutes, representing a 7% increase year-over-year, according to Nielsen. The quarter marks ESPN’s best first-quarter delivery since 2015.

ESPN2 delivered its best Q1 since 2019.

Please Note: All metrics are based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel. This year’s Nielsen Quarter 1 covers December 29, 2025 to March 29, 2026. All previous years have similar time frames.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com .

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Media contacts:

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Michael Skarka ([email protected])