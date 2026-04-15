ESPN launches new “Home of NCAA Championships” marketing campaign

New initiative spotlights ESPN as the exclusive destination for more than 40 NCAA Championships – available all year long, all in one place

Creative leans on pageantry, prestige and celebration of trophy-lifting moments

ESPN debuted a new, multiplatform marketing campaign positioning ESPN as the ‘Home of NCAA Championships,’ reinforcing its unmatched role as the destination where college sports fans can experience the most extensive portfolio of NCAA Championship moments throughout the year and all in one place.

With exclusive rights to more than 40 NCAA Championships spanning men’s and women’s sports, ESPN’s new campaign underscores the scale, depth and prestige of its content offerings and the central role ESPN plays in delivering championship moments to viewers around the world.

“NCAA Championships represent some of the most meaningful and emotional moments in sports and ESPN is proud to be the home where those stories are told,” said ESPN sports marketing associate director, Caroline Tilton. “This campaign celebrates the breadth of our portfolio and reinforces ESPN as a must-have destination for college sports fans – whether they’re following their favorite school or conference or discovering new sports to cheer for.”

The promotion highlights ESPN’s ability to deliver these moments at scale – connecting fans from one NCAA championship to the next and showcasing the incomparable depth of competition available across ESPN networks and the ESPN App.

“ESPN has been an invaluable partner in elevating the storytelling and presentation of NCAA Championships for decades,” said Julie Kimmons, NCAA Managing Director of Multimedia Partnership and Strategy. “This new multiplatform marketing campaign reflects their continued commitment to celebrating the significance, emotion and breadth of our championships, and to bringing those moments to fans in innovative and impactful ways throughout the year.”

Unified Platform, Year-Round Storytelling

The campaign brings together a unified brand platform with tailored expressions for individual championship events, with the creative focusing on the emotion, pageantry and defining nature of NCAA postseason moments: celebrations, confetti, trophies, traditions and the pursuit of a national title, all while reinforcing ESPN as the destination where all 40+ NCAA championships live.

The 15-second spot launched across ESPN networks throughout its NCAA winter championships slate with high-impact integrations, including:

NCAA Women’s Final Four Tourney Town

On-site NCAA Women’s Final Four courtside signage

Multisport championship stingers and production elements

Performance media across digital and social platforms

Targeted ESPN App messaging

The relationship between ESPN and NCAA spans more than four decades, dating back to the early 1980s. ESPN is the exclusive home of nearly half of all NCAA championship events through 2032 courtesy of the latest media rights agreement announced in January 2024.

ESPN’s NCAA Championship coverage continues in April with the National Collegiate Women’s and Men’s Gymnastics Championships.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.