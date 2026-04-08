ESPN NBA schedule update: Two matchups added for final day of regular season on April 12

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule with two matchups presented by State Farm on the final day of the regular season as part of its Advil Playoff Push coverage.

On Sunday, April 12, the Boston Celtics, led by four-time All‑NBA First Team selection Jayson Tatum and NBA All‑Star starter Jaylen Brown, host the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The back end of the doubleheader features the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time NBA MVP and league rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić, visiting the San Antonio Spurs and De’Aaron Fox at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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