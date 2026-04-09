ESPN to present 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday, April 13

Malika Andrews leads expanded multi-hour on-site coverage including WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Show, WNBA Countdown



ESPN will exclusively present the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY live on Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. ET from The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City, continuing its comprehensive, on-site presentation of one of the league’s marquee events.

Ryan Ruocco returns as host for ESPN’s presentation, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe. The team will guide fans through all three rounds of the draft with analysis, interviews and real-time reactions as the next generation of WNBA stars begins their professional careers.

Rowe will interview draftees throughout the night from an enhanced, reimagined on-site set, integrated directly into the draft environment and designed to showcase each player’s journey to the WNBA.



WNBA legend Tina Thompson, the league’s first No. 1 overall draft pick in 1997, will voiceover special features throughout the broadcast as the league celebrates its 30th season.

Top collegiate and international prospects will participate in person as the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY returns to New York City.

As determined by the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery held on November 23, 2025 on ESPN, the Dallas Wings will select first, followed by the Minnesota Lynx (second), Seattle Storm (third), Washington Mystics (fourth), and Chicago Sky (fifth).



WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel on-site from the Draft for the third consecutive year

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel will be on-site from the WNBA Draft for the third consecutive year, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Malika Andrews will host alongside analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter. The show will feature live interviews with top prospects and special guests, along with analysis of key storylines and fashion moments leading into the draft.



WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Show

The WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Show will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, bringing fans to the arrivals at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Also hosted by Andrews alongside Ogwumike, Monica McNutt and Carter, the show will spotlight player fashion, personality and storylines, with ESPN’s 360-degree camera capturing dynamic views of Orange Carpet arrivals.

Enhanced production and on-site experience



ESPN will introduce several production enhancements to elevate the broadcast and fan experience:

A redesigned player interview position, fully integrated into the draft set and visible to fans inside The Shed

A large in-venue display showcasing each draftee’s personal journey through curated imagery

Continued use of the 360-degree camera to highlight Orange Carpet arrivals and fashion

Upgraded camera technology, including full-frame and HDR capabilities, to enhance visual quality

A technocrane providing sweeping views of the venue and atmosphere

An extended Orange Carpet to accommodate increased fan and media engagement

These enhancements are part of ESPN’s continued effort to match the scale and momentum of the WNBA’s growth during its 30th season.

ESPN Digital & Audio

Chiney Ogwumike’s Chiney Today, ESPN’s new digital show co-produced with Omaha Productions, will capture on-site content from the WNBA Draft, featuring interviews with top prospects and behind-the-scenes access from The Shed.



Disney+’s Vibe Check On-Site at WNBA Draft

Vibe Check, the female-led sports studio show exclusive to Disney+, produced by ESPN, will also be on-site at the WNBA Draft, capturing original content from The Shed. The show will feature interviews with top prospects and special guests, along with behind-the-scenes access and cultural storytelling that extends draft coverage across Disney+ and ESPN platforms.



ESPN.com covers WNBA Draft from every angle

The night of the draft, ESPN.com’s coverage includes:

WNBA Draftcast: Live round-by-round coverage and analysis of picks, including team-by-team needs, video analysis and rankings by position

WNBA mock drafts: ESPN staff writer Michael Voepel will project all three rounds right up until the draft begins

Live coverage will track draft day trades, picks and on-site news

From NCAA champion to toast of the draft? ESPN staff writer Charlotte Gibson profiles the six UCLA Bruins who are projected to be selected in the first and second rounds

WNBA Draft Grades: Which teams were the winners and losers of the draft? Voepel’s report card grades each team’s draft class

ESPN Social

ESPN is also collaborating with Lily Shimbashi of Sportsish at the 2026 WNBA Draft. Sportsish (“not your boyfriend’s sports news,” a source for fresh and vibrant takes on sports appealing to a broad audience) will produce social-first content from the event, including red carpet-style interviews with draft prospects and behind-the-scenes access for the Sportsish and ESPNW social handles. In 2025, Shimbashi participated in ESPN’s Creator Network, an innovative program designed to cultivate authentic and diverse voices in sports content creation.

All of the evening’s coverage will also be available on the ESPN App.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.



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