ESPN’s 2026 Major League Baseball commentators

Veteran pitcher Adam Ottavino joins ESPN as game and studio analyst

ESPN today announced its Major League Baseball broadcast roster for the 2026 season, featuring a deep lineup of play-by-play commentators, analysts, reporters and studio hosts across its game and studio coverage.

Karl Ravech, Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Mike Monaco will lead ESPN’s play-by-play rotation, calling select MLB games throughout the season and bringing a blend of experience, versatility and storytelling to ESPN’s national schedule. Kevin Brown will also contribute, calling select games.

They will be joined by a deep and diverse group of analysts, including Eduardo Pérez, David Ross, Doug Glanville, Jessica Mendoza and Todd Frazier. Veteran MLB pitcher Adam Ottavino joins ESPN this season as a game and studio analyst, bringing a unique perspective to the network’s coverage after previously appearing as a guest analyst on Baseball Tonight during the 2023 Winter Meetings. Ottavino will make his first appearance on Thursday, May 7, when the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. host the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson at 10 p.m. ET.

Buster Olney will continue as ESPN’s primary MLB game reporter, contributing to select game telecasts and studio programming. Jeff Passan serves as ESPN Senior MLB Insider, contributing breaking news and analysis across ESPN platforms.

ESPN’s coverage includes special event presentations throughout the season, beginning with its first exclusive game on April 15 for Jackie Robinson Day. Joe Buck will call Dodgers vs. Mets alongside Ron Darling and Orel Hershiser, with Buster Olney reporting, while Baseball Tonight originates from Dodger Stadium with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Doug Glanville and Tim Kurkjian, including a special essay from Glanville.

Baseball Tonight and Studio Coverage

Kevin Connors will host Baseball Tonight throughout the season, joined by ESPN’s team of analysts and reporters. Karl Ravech will also contribute to select Baseball Tonight editions. Jeff Passan serves as ESPN Senior MLB Insider, contributing breaking news and analysis across ESPN platforms. National Baseball Hall of Fame sportswriter Tim Kurkjian will contribute across studio coverage throughout the season.

ESPN.com Coverage

ESPN’s MLB editorial team will continue to deliver comprehensive coverage across ESPN.com. Olney, Passan and Kurkjian will be joined by Jesse Rogers, Alden Gonzalez, Jorge Castillo, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield. Kiley McDaniel will continue in his role as ESPN’s MLB draft and prospects analyst.

ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes

ESPN Radio will once again serve as the national audio home for Major League Baseball, with a play-by-play rotation that includes Sciambi, Ravech, Roxy Bernstein, Mike Couzens and Anish Shroff. Glanville returns as ESPN Radio’s lead analyst, with Kurkjian also contributing throughout the season.

ESPN Deportes will continue its Spanish-language MLB coverage across select games and studio programming.

Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts: [email protected], [email protected].