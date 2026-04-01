Orel Hershiser, Ron Darling join Joe Buck to call ESPN’s exclusive Jackie Robinson Day game: New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Baseball Tonight pregame show emanates from Dodger Stadium with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Doug Glanville and Tim Kurkjian

Glanville to voice special Jackie Robinson Day essay

ESPN today announced that Joe Buck, the voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football and a veteran of 24 World Series broadcasts, will call the action when the two-time reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets on Tuesday, April 15, at 10 p.m. ET. Buck will be joined in the booth by analysts Ron Darling and Orel Hershiser, with Buster Olney reporting. ESPN’s exclusive, national presentation will emanate from Dodger Stadium and celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.

The three-person booth brings together one of sports media’s most accomplished voices with two of baseball’s most respected former players and broadcasters. Joe Buck, recently named the 2026 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, the Baseball Hall of Fame’s highest honor for broadcasting excellence, returns to the booth after calling ESPN’s Opening Day game last season. He is joined by Ron Darling, a longtime Mets analyst and World Series champion, and Orel Hershiser, a Dodgers analyst, former Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion who previously served as an ESPN analyst from 2006 to 2013, providing analysis for the special broadcast.

“I can’t wait to work with these two guys,” Joe Buck said. “I loved watching them pitch and now really enjoy listening to them on the air. They’re the best at what they do, and I’ll be leaning on them a ton. To call a Dodgers game on Jackie Robinson Day makes it even more meaningful. There’s no more important figure in baseball history, and to honor him that night in Dodger Stadium will be truly special.”

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with his historic Major League debut. Each year, Major League Baseball honors Robinson’s legacy by celebrating his life, values and enduring impact on the game. The league-wide tribute includes the retirement of Robinson’s No. 42 across all clubs, the annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day and all players and on-field personnel wearing No. 42 each April 15.

ESPN’s Baseball Tonight will also originate from Dodger Stadium, airing live from 9–10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez, Doug Glanville and National Baseball Hall of Fame sportswriter Tim Kurkjian, with Glanville voicing a special Jackie Robinson Day essay.

The April 15 Jackie Robinson Day game is ESPN’s first of 30 exclusive linear presentations this season. The schedule is part of ESPN’s new multi-faceted, fan-friendly rights agreement with MLB.

Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv.

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ESPN media contacts: [email protected], alex.feuz@espn.