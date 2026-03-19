ESPN unveils more Major League Baseball game selections and dates for reimagined exclusive schedule

ESPN today announced more Major League Baseball game selections and dates for its new-look exclusive schedule in 2026. ESPN’s reimagined schedule will focus on the core summer months with 23 of the 30 exclusive national games taking place across June, July and August.

New game selections:

On Thursday, May 7, ESPN will present its first doubleheader of the season as the Boston Red Sox and Roman Anthony host the Tampa Bay Rays and Junior Caminero at 7 p.m. ET., At 10 p.m., the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. host the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson.

On Monday, June 22, the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visit the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado on ESPN. Selections for the to be determined games listed below will be made up to two weeks prior to the date.

Previously announced games:

ESPN previously announced its game selections for Jackie Robinson Day, Memorial Day, the MLB second-half opener and the MLB Little League Classic. Additionally, ESPN announced its three-game MLB on ABC schedule in January.

Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv.

2026 ESPN Baseball schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch Wed, Apr. 15 10 p.m. MLB Jackie Robinson Day: New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Thu, May 7 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN 10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres ESPN Mon, May 25 3:30 p.m. Memorial Day: New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals ESPN Thu, June 11 TBD TBD ESPN Sun,, June 14 3 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants ABC Mon, June 15 TBD TBD ESPN Mon, June 22 10 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres ESPN Sat, June 27 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ABC Mon, June 29 TBD TBD ESPN Wed, July 1 TBD TBD ESPN Mon, July 6 TBD TBD ESPN Wed, July 8 TBD TBD ESPN TBD TBD ESPN Thu, July 16 7 p.m. MLB second-half opener: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies ESPN Mon, July 20 TBD TBD ESPN TBD TBD ESPN Wed, July 22 TBD TBD ESPN Mon, July 27 TBD TBD ESPN Thu, July 30 TBD TBD ESPN Mon, Aug. 3 TBD TBD ESPN Thu, Aug. 6 TBD TBD ESPN Wed, Aug. 12 TBD TBD ESPN TBD TBD ESPN Sun, Aug 16 3 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs ABC Mon, Aug. 17 TBD TBD ESPN Sun, Aug. 23 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life: Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers ESPN Wed, Sep. 16 TBD TBD ESPN Wed, Sep. 23 TBD TBD ESPN TBD TBD ESPN

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