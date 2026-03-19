ESPN unveils more Major League Baseball game selections and dates for reimagined exclusive schedule

ESPN today announced more Major League Baseball game selections and dates for its new-look exclusive schedule in 2026. ESPN’s reimagined schedule will focus on the core summer months with 23 of the 30 exclusive national games taking place across June, July and August.
New game selections:
On Thursday, May 7, ESPN will present its first doubleheader of the season as the Boston Red Sox and Roman Anthony host the Tampa Bay Rays and Junior Caminero at 7 p.m. ET., At 10 p.m., the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís Jr. host the St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson.
On Monday, June 22, the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visit the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado on ESPN. Selections for the to be determined games listed below will be made up to two weeks prior to the date.
Previously announced games:
ESPN previously announced its game selections for Jackie Robinson Day, Memorial Day, the MLB second-half opener and the MLB Little League Classic. Additionally, ESPN announced its three-game MLB on ABC schedule in January.
Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv.
2026 ESPN Baseball schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to watch
|Wed, Apr. 15
|10 p.m.
|MLB Jackie Robinson Day: New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|ESPN
|Thu, May 7
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
|ESPN
|Mon, May 25
|3:30 p.m.
|Memorial Day: New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
|ESPN
|Thu, June 11
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sun,, June 14
|3 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants
|ABC
|Mon, June 15
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Mon, June 22
|10 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
|ESPN
|Sat, June 27
|1 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
|ABC
|Mon, June 29
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Wed, July 1
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Mon, July 6
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Wed, July 8
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Thu, July 16
|7 p.m.
|MLB second-half opener: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|ESPN
|Mon, July 20
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Wed, July 22
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Mon, July 27
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Thu, July 30
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Mon, Aug. 3
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Thu, Aug. 6
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Wed, Aug. 12
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sun, Aug 16
|3 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs
|ABC
|Mon, Aug. 17
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sun, Aug. 23
|7 p.m.
|MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life: Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|ESPN
|Wed, Sep. 16
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|Wed, Sep. 23
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
|TBD
|TBD
|ESPN
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