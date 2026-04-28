Matchup set for Wednesday’s 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on ESPN networks

HockeyNHL

Matchup set for Wednesday’s 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on ESPN networks

Montreal Canadiens face Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo14 hours ago

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue this week with two confirmed Game 5’s on ESPN networks. In a back-and-forth series, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

ESPN’s Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage continues tonight in prime time on ESPN2 with the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars for a highly-anticipated Game 5 at 8 p.m.

For the full 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups, commentator assignments and digital offerings on ESPN platforms through Wednesday, April 29, click here.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are off to a historic start on ESPN, with the network delivering the two most‑watched First Round Game 2s ever on cable, following a weekend of record‑breaking Game 1 viewership. More here.

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo14 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button