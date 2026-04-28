Matchup set for Wednesday’s 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on ESPN networks

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue this week with two confirmed Game 5’s on ESPN networks. In a back-and-forth series, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
ESPN’s Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage continues tonight in prime time on ESPN2 with the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars for a highly-anticipated Game 5 at 8 p.m.
For the full 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups, commentator assignments and digital offerings on ESPN platforms through Wednesday, April 29, click here.
The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are off to a historic start on ESPN, with the network delivering the two most‑watched First Round Game 2s ever on cable, following a weekend of record‑breaking Game 1 viewership. More here.
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