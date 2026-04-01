PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App provides extensive coverage of the Valero Texas Open

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App takes fans inside the action across all four rounds at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, beginning April 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler & Max Homa all look for a win to secure the final spot in the Masters Tournament – featured as part of early round coverage on the ESPN App

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues with the Valero Texas Open — the second of back-to-back weeks in the state — beginning Thursday, April 2, at 8:30 a.m. ET, from San Antonio. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, with the last spot in the Masters Tournament on the line.

Featured Groups

Six-time PGA TOUR winners Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa all look to get into next week’s Masters Tournament with a win this week — the final opportunity for those not already qualified.

2025 Valero Texas Open winner Brian Harman looks to make it back-to-back wins at the event with another strong performance as part of ESPN’s early round coverage.

Featured Holes

Fans can see every moment from the signature par 3 16th hole, featuring a bunker in the center of the avocado-shaped green. Additionally, coverage will include the par 3 3rd, 7th and 13th.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 4 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])