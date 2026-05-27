ACC Network unveils Weeks 0-3 of 2026 college football schedule, kicking off August 29

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ACC Network unveils Weeks 0-3 of 2026 college football schedule, kicking off August 29

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley4 hours ago
  • No. 7 Miami, No. 21 Louisville, Clemson and North Carolina headline ACCN’s opening four weeks
  • ACC Network Primetime Football visits Virginia Tech, Clemson and Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte
  • ACC Network enters its eighth college football season with 13 games across the first four weeks

The countdown to kickoff for the 2026 college football season on ACC Network is officially underway, as the schedule of games across ESPN networks for Weeks 0-3 of the new season was announced today.

ACC Network opens its eighth college football season in Palo Alto, Calif. on Saturday, August 29 as Stanford hosts Hawai’i at 7 p.m. ET.  The matchup begins a stretch of 35 games featuring ACC teams across ESPN networks during the season’s first four weeks, including 13 contests on ACC Network.

Action continues over Labor Day Weekend with a primetime showdown on Thursday, Sept. 3 as Wake Forest hosts Akron (7 p.m.). ACC Network’s first full Saturday slate of the season features a tripleheader with Syracuse, Duke and Virginia Tech each opening their home schedules. ACC Network Primetime Football heads to Blacksburg as Virginia Tech hosts VMI at 7:30 p.m.

Week 2 features three consecutive days of action spotlighting nationally ranked ACC programs. Reigning national finalist Miami, ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25, hosts Florida A&M on Thursday, September 10 (8 p.m.), before No. 21 Louisville welcomes Villanova on Friday night (7 p.m.). Saturday’s Week 2 lineup includes another ACCN tripleheader beginning with Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels hosting East Tennessee State at noon. California travels to Syracuse for an ACC matchup in the afternoon window before ACC Network Primetime Football visits Clemson, where Dabo Swinney and the Tigers host Georgia Southern at 7:30 p.m.

Week 3 on ACCN opens with Georgia Tech, entering its fourth full season under head coach Brent Key, hosting Mercer at noon. The week concludes in Charlotte with the Duke’s Mayo Classic as Virginia faces West Virginia in primetime at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to ACC Network’s linear schedule, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) will stream five additional games during the season’s opening four weeks, highlighted by No. 22 SMU hosting UC Davis on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Additional marquee matchups featuring ACC teams across ESPN platforms include No. 21 Louisville facing No. 9 Ole Miss in the Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 6 (7:30 p.m., ABC), Florida State hosting No. 22 SMU on Monday, Sept. 7 (7:30 p.m., ESPN), Georgia Tech welcoming No. 25 Tennessee on Sept. 12 (7 p.m., ESPN) and a ranked ACC showdown between No. 22 SMU and No. 21 Louisville on Sept. 19 (3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2).

Fans can also prepare for the season with ACC Network’s extensive lineup of original programming highlighting all 17 ACC programs. ACCN’s signature studio football show, ACC Huddle, recently featured dedicated spring football preview specials for each program, breaking down offseason developments, roster movement and key storylines entering 2026.

The ACC is coming off a 2025 season in which the conference finished 9-5 in postseason play, matching its highest postseason win total since 2016. Led by national finalist Miami, the ACC also finished 7-3 in postseason play against fellow Power 4 conferences.

Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for each game, will be announced later this summer.

ESPN networks – 2026 Early Season ACC Football Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Sat, Aug 29 Noon Aer Lingus College Football Classic: North Carolina vs. TCU (Dublin, Ireland) ESPN
3:30 p.m. College Football Brasil: NC State vs. Virginia (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil) ESPN
7 p.m. Hawai’i at Stanford ACC Network
Thu, Sep 3 7 p.m. Akron at Wake Forest ACC Network
8 p.m. Colorado at Georgia Tech ESPN
Fri, Sep 4 9 p.m. Miami at Stanford ESPN
Sat, Sep 5 Noon New Hampshire at Syracuse ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Tulane at Duke ACC Network
7:30 p.m. Clemson at LSU ABC
7:30 p.m. VMI at Virginia Tech ACC Network
10:30 p.m. UCLA at California ESPN
Sun, Sep 6 7:30 p.m. Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC
Mon, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. SMU at Florida State ESPN
Thu, Sep 10 8 p.m. Florida A&M at Miami ACC Network
Fri, Sep 11 7 p.m. Villanova at Louisville ACC Network
7 p.m. Richmond at NC State ESPNU
7 p.m. Norfolk State at Virginia ACCNX
7:30 p.m. Rutgers at Boston College ESPN2
Sat, Sep 12 Noon East Tennessee State at North Carolina ACC Network
3:30 p.m. UCF at Pittsburgh ESPN2
3:30 p.m. California at Syracuse ACC Network
4 p.m. UC Davis at SMU ACCNX
7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia Tech ESPN
7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Clemson ACC Network
Thu, Sep 17 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ESPN
Fri, Sep 18 7:30 p.m. Miami at Wake Forest ESPN
Sat, Sep 19 Noon North Carolina at Clemson ESPN
Noon Mercer at Georgia Tech ACC Network
12:45 p.m. NC State at Vanderbilt SEC Network
2 p.m. Maine at Boston College ACCNX
3:30 p.m. Florida State at Alabama ABC
3:30 p.m. SMU at Louisville ESPN or ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Wagner at California ACC Network
7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic: West Virginia vs. Virginia (Charlotte) ACC Network
Fri, Sep 25 10:30 p.m. Clemson at California ESPN
Sat, Sep 26 Noon Bucknell at Pittsburgh ACCNX
3:30 p.m. William & Mary at Duke ACCNX
10:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Stanford ESPN
Fri, Oct 2 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech ESPN
Fri, Oct 9 7 p.m. Florida State at Louisville ESPN
Fri, Oct 23 7 p.m. Duke at Virginia ESPN
  10:30 p.m. NC State at Stanford ESPN
Fri, Nov 6 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at SMU ESPN
Fri, Nov 13 7 p.m. Florida State at Pittsburgh ESPN
Fri, Nov 20 7:30 p.m. Clemson at Duke ESPN
Fri, Nov 27 3:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC
Sat, Dec 5 Noon ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, N.C.) ABC
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley4 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

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