Back-to-back records! ESPN captured the most-viewed Second Round Game 2 ever on cable

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Back-to-back records! ESPN captured the most-viewed Second Round Game 2 ever on cable

Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 averaged 2.3 million viewers, +107% vs. ESPN’s Second Round Game 2 average last year

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo11 hours ago

On Monday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs historic action continued with the Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 which delivered the most-viewed Second Round Game 2 ever on cable. The game averaged 2.3 million viewers, up 107% vs. ESPN’s Second Round Game 2 average last year. ESPN now has the top two matchups of the Second Round, including Flyers-Hurricanes Game 1 (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC) with 2.5 million viewers.

Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 (Monday, 9:30 p.m.) also posted 1.2 million viewers, up 8% vs. ESPN’s Second Round average last year.

Through three games, the Second Round on ESPN is averaging 2.1 million viewers, up 86% YoY.

ESPN saw historic success to start the postseason with the most-viewed First Round of the Playoffs since the new rights deal. ESPN delivered three of the top 5 matchups in the First Round. More here.

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CONTACTS:
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo11 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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