Back-to-back records! ESPN captured the most-viewed Second Round Game 2 ever on cable

On Monday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs historic action continued with the Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 which delivered the most-viewed Second Round Game 2 ever on cable. The game averaged 2.3 million viewers, up 107% vs. ESPN’s Second Round Game 2 average last year. ESPN now has the top two matchups of the Second Round, including Flyers-Hurricanes Game 1 (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC) with 2.5 million viewers.

Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 (Monday, 9:30 p.m.) also posted 1.2 million viewers, up 8% vs. ESPN’s Second Round average last year.

Through three games, the Second Round on ESPN is averaging 2.1 million viewers, up 86% YoY.

ESPN saw historic success to start the postseason with the most-viewed First Round of the Playoffs since the new rights deal. ESPN delivered three of the top 5 matchups in the First Round. More here.

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742