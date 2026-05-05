ESPN networks aired its most viewed First Round of the current rights deal of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN averaged 1.2 million viewers across 22 matchups on ESPN networks

ESPN delivered three of the top five top matchups in the First Round

ESPN has aired an unprecedented First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, capturing the most-viewed First Round of the Playoffs across ESPN networks in the current rights era.

ESPN networks saw high double-digit growth across all 22 games, matchups averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 69%. Games that aired on ESPN averaged 1.4 million viewers, up 91% YoY (15 games). ESPN’s previous best First Round was in 2024 with an average of 1 million viewers.

ESPN also delivered three of the top five matchups in the First Round including:

Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins Game 1 (2.1 million viewers)

Flyers-Penguins Game 5 (2 million)

Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars Game 1 (1.9 million)

Highlights from the First Round include:

Most-watched opening Playoffs weekend of the current rights era. More here.

Most-viewed Game 2’s ever on cable. More here.

Second most-watched Game 4 ever on cable with Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens averaging 1.9 million viewers More here.

Most-viewed Game 5 ever on cable with Flyers-Penguins averaging 2 million viewers. More here.

The postseason has begun in historic fashion, following a record-breaking regular season on ESPN networks, which delivered the most-watched NHL season of the current rights era.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742