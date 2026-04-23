Goal! ESPN airs two most-viewed First Round Game 2’s on cable ever, continuing successful start to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue its historic start on ESPN, as the network aired the two most-watched First Round Game 2’s ever on cable, following a weekend of multiple Game 1 record-breaking viewership. Monday’s Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup (Game 2, 7 p.m. ET) delivered 1.6 million viewers and Tuesday’s Boston Bruins-Buffalo Sabres matchup (Game 2, 7:30 p.m.) delivered 1.2 million viewers, setting the new Game 2 record.

Both record-setting Game 2s were up significantly from ESPN’s First Round Game 2 average last year, with Flyers-Penguins Game 2 up 148% and Bruins-Sabres up 83%. Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars Game 2 (Monday, 9:30 p.m.) was up 41% (924K viewers), continuing the trend of ESPN’s year-over-year growth.

Adding to the network’s record-setting start to the Playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens-Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2 (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) delivered most viewed First Round Game 2 matchup on ESPN2 with 899K viewers. The matchup was also up 120% vs. ESPN2’s First Round Game 2 average last year. On the same network, Ottawa Senators-Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 (Monday, 7:30 p.m.) averaged 682K viewers, up 67% and Utah Mammoth-Vegas Golden Knights Game 2 (Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.) delivered 562K viewers, up 37%.

In overall First Round success, ESPN opened the postseason this past weekend delivering the three most-watched First Round games on cable ever, excluding Game 7’s. Monday’s Flyers-Penguins Game 2 became the fourth most-watched.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continues with First Round coverage across ESPN and ESPN2, with two-month Playoffs stretch that will culminate with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June.

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742